THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 21, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Mind and body in unison through yoga Yoga enthusiasts flex their body and mind during the celebration of the International Day of Yoga at the SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City on Wednesday. The event, spearheaded by the Embassy of India, aims to promote good mental and physical health of people through yoga as well as spread peace in the world. ABS-CBN News

The joy of skateboarding A youth performs a trick on a skateboard during a gathering to celebrate Go Skateboarding Day in Manila on Wednesday. First organized by the International Association of Skateboard Companies (IASC) in 2004, the event aims to promote skateboarding as a sport and make it accessible through different events held in major cities around the world. Jam Sta Rosa, AFP

Activists call for end to fossil fuel finance on eve of New Global Financial Pact Activists with the Glasgow Actions Team, 350.org, and other organizations welcome leaders from around the globe to Paris, France by transforming the Eiffel Tower into a massive wind turbine on Wednesday, the eve of the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact. The action is a statement calling for leaders to end fossil fuel finance in the forthcoming pact, which aims to set foundations for a new global financing architecture to address climate change, biodiversity crisis and development challenges. Handout, Glasgow Actions Team via EPA-EFE

Enjoying the summer solstice Park-goers take advantage of the extended daylight due to the summer solstice as they walk around the Manila Cathedral in Manila on the early evening of Wednesday. Summer solstice, which happens once a year in each of the world’s hemispheres, sees the longest day and shortest night of the year. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News