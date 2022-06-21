THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 21, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Massive flooding in Bangladesh and India People wade in chest-deep floods after collecting food aid in a flooded residential area following heavy monsoon rainfall in Companiganj, Bangladesh on Monday. At least 26 more people have died in monsoon flooding and lightning strikes in India, as millions remained marooned in the country and neighboring Bangladesh according to authorities. Maruf Rahman, AFP

Rainbow love in Thailand A lesbian couple take pictures along a pathway with rainbow colors in front of Siam Center in Bangkok, Thailand on Monday. Lawmakers in Thailand gave initial approval to legalizing same-sex unions, a step closer towards becoming the second territory in Asia to legalize same-gender marriages. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

Yoga session held in mall for International Day of Yoga Participants join a yoga session in observance of the 8th International Day of Yoga (IDY), spearheaded by the Embassy of India, at the Music Hall of SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City on Tuesday. International Day of Yoga is being celebrated with the theme "Yoga for Humanity” to highlight the benefits of yoga as a holistic approach in alleviating suffering, foster a sense of unity and build resilience among people around the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic. ABS-CBN News

Repainting work at National Museum for Marcos inauguration Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) personnel repaint the fences at the National Museum in Manila on Tuesday. Preparations for the inauguration of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. scheduled on June 30 are underway with security deployment already finalized, according to the Philippine National Police (PNP). George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Market vendors wait for customers A fish vendor sells a half-kilo of fresh produce to a customer at the Sierra Madre Market along Libertad Street in Mandaluyong City on Tuesday. Market vendors were hoping to sell more to afternoon buyers as they observed a decline in the number of customers after an increase in prices of goods over the past few weeks. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News