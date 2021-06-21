THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 21, 2021

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's big stories in photos.

Gilas still undefeated in FIBA Asia Cup qualifier Dwight Ramos (right) of the Philippines passing the ball to teammate George Go (left) during the FIBA Asia Cup basketball qualifier match between South Korea and the Philippines in Angeles City, Philippines in this handout photo taken Sunday. Philippines won over South Korea, 82-77. Paul Ryan Tan, FIBA Asia Cup/AFP

Protest against New York vaccine passport Anti-vaccine protesters gather outside Madison Square Garden ahead of a show by the Foo Fighters, which required proof of vaccination to enter, in New York City, U.S.A, on Sunday. Several countries around the world are exploring the use of vaccine passports to access events and different establishments as societies aim to reopen after more than a year of lockdown and community quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Andrew Kelly, Reuters

COVID-19 vaccine for economic frontliners An employee of Ayala Corporation receives her COVID-19 vaccine at the Ayala Stock Exchange building covered court in Makati City on Monday. The company aims to inoculate up to 5,000 economic frontliners belonging to the A4 category in the country’s business district. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Health workers push for release of allowance Health workers from the Philippine Orthopedic Center (POC) stage a noise barrage protest in Quezon City on Monday, lambasting the Department of Health over the reported non-release of funds for meal, accommodation, and transportation benefits under the Bayanihan 2 law. Funds intended for the said benefits for POC health workers were allegedly repurposed for COVID-19-related response, according to the group. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Brazil reaches 500,000 COVID-19 deaths A member of Rio de Paz NGO places red flowers along Copacabana beach to pay tribute to Brazil's half a million COVID-19 deaths in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Sunday. Brazil has passed 500,000 COVID-19 related deaths, the second-highest in the world, even as experts say the outbreak could even worsen amid slow vaccination. Lucas Landau, Reuters