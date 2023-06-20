Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 20, 2023 ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 20 2023 11:35 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Icon of patriotism Senator Biazon laid to rest Biazon matriarch Monserrat B. Biazon receives the Philippine flag from Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief Gen. Andres Centino during the necrological rites for the late former Senator and AFP Chief Rodolfo Biazon as he is given Military funeral honors at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City on Tuesday. Biazon, considered by many as an icon of patriotism, served as AFP chief in 1991 and as a lawmaker in the 9th, 11th, 12th, 13th, and 14th Congresses. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News New Zealand readies for FIFA Women's World Cup This handout photograph taken by Brett Phibbs on Tuesday, and released by Tourism New Zealand shows Tourism New Zealand celebrating one month to go until the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 by installing a full size football pitch at Aoraki Mount Cook. The pitch hosted an exhibition match between local girls as well as a training session with Football Ferns Katie Bowen and Emma Rolston, dubbed the Beautiful Game, played in one of the most beautiful places on earth in New Zealand. Brett Phibbs, Tourism New Zealand/AFP UP students join Pride Month celebration Students paint a rainbow crosswalk near the College of Women and Gender Studies as part of Pride Month celebrations within University of the Philippines – Diliman Campus in Quezon City on Tuesday. Pride month traces its roots to the Stonewall Riot that took place on June 28, 1969, in New York City, after police raided a gay bar, triggering days of protest calling for recognition of gay rights. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Authorities vow to clean algae-filled Dal Lake Kashmiri boatmen row a boat filled with wooden poles across the polluted water body around the Dal Lake in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir on Tuesday. The authorities are putting in efforts in a bid to cleanse the Dal Lake of unwanted algae and weeds. Farooq Khan, EPA-EFE Thailand center offers virtual trauma treatment A visitor speaks to a therapist (not in picture) as she undergoes 'Empty Chair', a virtual therapy psychology treatment designed to relieve trauma at Me Hug innovative center for mental health and human development in Bangkok, Thailand on Tuesday. A Thai innovative center for mental health and human development, Me Hug provides an alternative mental healthcare virtual reality therapy for psychology counseling treatment by using 3-D goggles. The Center collaborates with local development computer software to generate a 3-D immersive environment simulating a situation designed tasks which provoke anxiety or fear for clients to confront their fears and overcome them. Rungroj Yongrit, EPA-EFE Read More: Rodolfo Biazon Senator AFP chief Military funeral honors AFP Chief Gen. Andres Centino Monserrat B. Biazon New Zealand tourism FIFA Women's World Cup football soccer FIFA Pride Month rainbow walk College of Women and Gender Studies LGBTQIA Pride 2023 LGBTQ UP Diliman UP Babaylan Dal Lake Kashmir Srinagar pollution water pollution trauma virtual therapy VR Me Hug /entertainment/06/20/23/dirty-linen-ador-isinakripisyo-ng-mga-fiero-sa-mga-pulis/sports/06/20/23/avc-indonesia-deals-philippines-first-loss/overseas/06/20/23/charges-filed-vs-attacker-of-fil-am-in-las-vegas/life/06/20/23/mela-habijan-turns-emotional-on-pride-event-with-mom/entertainment/06/20/23/its-showtime-hosts-react-to-shows-move-to-gmas-gtv