THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 20, 2022

PWDs participate in Manila mega job fair A group of deaf communicate through sign language as they line up to get an application form at a mega job fair organized by the Public Employment Service Office (PESO) of Manila City hall in celebration of Manila Day 2022 at the Arroceros Forest Park, Manila on Monday. The revised Magna Carta for Persons with Disabilities states that no person with disability shall be denied access to opportunities for suitable employment and shall have the same terms and conditions of employment and enjoy same compensation, privileges, benefits as a qualified able bodied person. ABS-CBN News

Extreme heat wave causes wildfire in Spain Firefighters operate at the site of a wildfire in Pumarejo de Tera near Zamora, northern Spain, Saturday. Firefighters continued to fight against multiple fires in Spain, one of which ravaged nearly 20,000 hectares of land, on the last day of an extreme heat wave which crushed the country, with peaks at 43 degrees. Cesar Manso, AFP

Crossing with Pride Members of the LGBTQI community and allies open a rainbow crosswalk along the Academic Oval in UP Diliman near the West Wing of Palma Hall Monday, in line with Pride month celebrations. The crosswalk aims to serve as a symbol of inclusivity and diversity, as well as ignite the spirit of Pride, hope, and solidarity among the LGBTQI community and allies within and outside the university. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

VP-elect Sara Duterte’s souvenir Toy and collectibles makers from Manila show their signed bobblehead of incoming Vice President Sara Duterte after the flag-raising ceremony at the Davao City Hall on Monday. Sara Duterte, who was first elected in 2010 as Davao City mayor, expressed appreciation to her constituents with 10 days left before she takes over as the country’s second highest executive. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News