THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 19, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Vergeire turns over DOH leadership to Herbosa Former Department of Health Officer-in-Charge Maria Rosario Vergeire turns over the DOH flag to newly appointed Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa as the agency celebrates its 125th founding anniversary at its headquarters in Manila on Monday. Herbosa's appointment as health secretary came almost a year after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assumed the presidency. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Policemen help farmers harvest crops near Mayon danger zone Farmers sort string beans for selling after harvesting their crops near the 6-Kilometer danger zone during window hours in Daraga, Albay on Monday. Policemen and soldiers helped farmers harvest their crops while monitoring the situation on the ground as authorities limited entry to the area. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Rizalistas celebrate Jose Rizal’s birthday A group of Rizalistas offer wreaths and prayers at the Rizal monument in Manila on Monday. The Philippines commemorated the 162nd birthday of national hero Dr. Jose Rizal on June 19. ABS-CBN News

Tala Estate settlers troop to LRA, call for land dispute resolution Community members from the Tala Estate Settlers Federation (TESEF) hold a protest at the Land Registration Agency headquarters in Quezon City on Monday. The group called on the LRA to properly exercise its power to act on the land dispute between the Biyaya Corporation, who has been claiming ownership of the property, and the communities living in the disputed lands in Novaliches, Quezon City. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Senate pays tribute to Sen. ‘Pong’ Biazon Members of the Philippine Marines carry the casket bearing the remains of former Sen. Rodolfo G. Biazon out of the Senate building after the necrological service held in his honor Monday. Biazon, who served as senator in the 9th, 11th, 12th, 13th, and 14th Congresses, passed away on Independence Day, June 12, 2023, at the age of 88. Senate PRIB Photos

Pride March banned in Turkey Turkish police detain a member of the LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender) community in a side street during the Trans Pride march in Istanbul, Turkey on Sunday. As in previous years, the Turkish government banned the Istanbul Trans Pride March. Erdem Sahin, EPA-EFE