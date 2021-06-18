THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 18, 2021

Vaccines for the elderly An elderly woman walks past other elderly people who are scheduled for vaccination at Barangay 105, Zone 8 in Tondo, Manila on Friday. Malacañang announced last week that fully-vaccinated senior citizens over the age of 65 can now step out of their homes for non-essential activities in areas that are under general community quarantine. ABS-CBN News

Health preparations for the Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, left, inspects a COVID-19 vaccination activity at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government office on Friday as Tokyo Metropolitan Government started vaccination for those involved in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. The quadrennial games, postponed last year because of the pandemic, will push through as planned on July 24. Yoshikazu Tsuno, Reuters/pool

Grandma enjoys relaxed COVID-19 restrictions Lola Maria, 94, joins a Zumba session at the Bacood Park in Sta. Mesa, Manila on Friday. People, including seniors, are now able to enjoy a bit of outdoor activity after the government declared Metro Manila and surrounding provinces under general community quarantine with varying degrees of restrictions until the end of June. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Group calls on firms to stop coal investments Members of the Asian People’s Movement on Debt and Development (APMDD) dressed in the popular Pokemon character Pikachu march at the center of the Makati Business District on Ayala Avenue, Makati on Friday. The group urged companies to stop all investments and loans on coal and other fossil fuel projects in order to align with the Paris Agreement’s goal of keeping global temperature rise below 1.5 degrees celsius. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

NEDA chief, economic frontliners get COVID-19 jabs National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) chief Karl Chua poses for photographs on Friday after receiving his first dose of Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine at Taguig City’s Vaccination Bus during its symbolic rollout at the Philippine Stock Exchange. In a virtual meeting Wednesday, the International Monetary Fund trimmed its growth forecast for the Philippine economy to 5.4 percent from the previous projection of 6.9 percent due to the slow recovery aggravated by a fresh wave of COVID-19 infections. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News