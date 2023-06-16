THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 16, 2023

Preparing for possible Mayon lahar flow Workers scoop water from a backhoe at a dike construction site in the Guinobatan area in Albay. Workers rush to complete a section of the dike as they anticipate possible lahar flow from Mayon Volcano. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Police robots deployed in Singapore Singapore Police Force (SPF) officers patrol with a police robot at Changi Airport in Singapore on Thursday. Singapore will "progressively deploy" more patrol robots across the city-state, police said on June 15, 2023, after more than five years of small-scale trials. Kua Chee Siong, The Straits Times/AFP

Pope Francis discharged from hospital Pope Francis (C) speaks to members of the media while flanked by Doctor Sergio Alfieri (C-L), the surgeon who operated on him, as ha leaves the Gemelli Polyclinic Hospital in Rome, Italy on Friday. The pontiff was discharged from Rome's Gemelli Hospital on 16 June morning, following his recent abdominal surgery to repair a hernia and remove internal scar tissues. Fabio Frustaci, EPA-EFE

Capsized migrant boat survivors taken to facility A migrant sits inside a bus that will take 104 migrants rescued from a capsized migrant boat off the coast of Pylos from Kalamata port to a migrant reception facility in Malakasa, Greece on Friday. A total of 104 individuals were rescued, while 78 bodies were recovered, after a fishing boat capsized in international waters 47 nautical miles southwest of the Peloponnese coast with the number of missing still unknown. Yannis Kolesidis, EPA-EFE