THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 17, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Fire at the newly renovated MET Firefighters respond to the fire at the newly renovated Metropolitan Theater at Lawton in Manila on Friday. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire that started at 8:41am and reached the second alarm before it was put under control. ABS-CBN News

Warriors clinch fourth NBA title with Curry Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors raises the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy after defeating the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Finals at TD Garden on Thursday in Boston, Massachusetts. The Warriors clinched its fourth championship in the Steph Curry era. Adam Glanzman, Getty Images/AFP

Inquest of SUV driver in viral Mandaluyong ramming A visibly ailing man, identified as Christian Joseph Floralde, is escorted to the Hall of Justice for the inquest proceedings of Jose Antonio Sanvicente in Mandaluyong City on Friday. Sanvicente is facing frustrated murder and abandoning the victim complaints filed by the Mandaluyong police after he rammed security guard Floralde along Doña Julia Vargas Avenue. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

'Tinang 83' farmers protest charges against them over land dispute The "Tinang 83" farmers and their supporters hold a protest outside the Capas Hall of Justice on Friday after their arraignment for various charges ranging from illegal assembly to obstruction of justice and usurpation of real rights. The group was arrested by police last June 9 after their attempt to farm on disputed land. The farmers said they were not guilty of the charges as they are the rightful owners of the land and that only the Department of Agrarian Reform had jurisdiction on the case. Alfredo Ruzol, ABS-CBN News