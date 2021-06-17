THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 17, 2021

China launches mission to space station A Long March-2F carrier rocket, carrying the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft and a crew of three astronauts, lifts off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in the Gobi desert in northwest China on Thursday. The crew will have a three-month mission aboard China's new space station, the Tianhe. Greg Baker, AFP

'Babaylans' perform ritual during ADB meeting Members of the Asian Peoples' Movement on Debt and Development (APMDD), dressed as ‘babaylans’ or local shamans, perform “cleansing rituals” as a form of protest in front of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in Ortigas City on Thursday while the bank is hosting the annual Asia Clean Energy Forum (ACEF 2021). The protest called on the ADB and other financial institutions to end fossil fuel financing and to phase out use of pollutive fossil fuels. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

A 'shot in the arm' for seafarers A man gets inoculated with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the Palacio de Maynila in Manila on Thursday during a ceremonial launch of the program for seafarers. The city government allocated around 1,200 doses of the US-made vaccine from the COVAX facility for the vaccination of seafarers. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Arrests of media people in Hong Kong Apple Daily editor-in-chief Ryan Law is escorted by police to a waiting vehicle outside the entrance of the Apple Daily newspaper offices in Hong Kong on Thursday. Hong Kong police arrested Law and four other directors of the Apple Daily newspaper in early morning raids over their role in the publication of dozens of articles alleged to be part of a conspiracy to collude with foreign forces. Anthony Wallace, AFP

EDSA traffic problem solved? Pedestrians, wearing face shields which are no longer mandatory in outdoor settings, use a crosswalk as traffic builds up along EDSA in Quezon City on Thursday. President Rodrigo Duterte in an interview earlier this month claimed his administration has already solved traffic congestion in the capital region’s main thoroughfare as restrictions on movement remain more than a year since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News