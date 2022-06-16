Home  >  News

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 16, 2022

Posted at Jun 16 2022 11:40 PM

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

MMDA bike repair station at Edsa-Quezon Avenue

The Metro Manila Development Authority inaugurates its motorcycle and bike repair station at Edsa-Quezon Avenue in Quezon City on Thursday. The motorcycle and bike repair station, which can be used by motorcycle and bike riders for free, will be open from 5AM until 9PM daily. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Cooling off as heat wave hits France

Children cool off in a fountain in Colmar, eastern France, on Wednesday. National forecaster Meteo France has warned temperatures could peak above 40C in the south-west France between Thursday and Saturday, with the entire country set to experience a hotter-than-usual spell. Sebastien Bozon, AFP

EU leaders set to meet Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi (L) and French President Emmanuel Macron (C) visit Irpin, Ukraine on Thursday. French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived on a night train from Poland to Kyiv and will meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, at a time when the country is pushing for EU membership. Ludovic Marin, Pool/EPA-EFE

A day with Binibini candidates

Binibining Pilipinas 2022 candidate Jane Darren Genobisa shares a light moment with a child during a charity event at the Araneta Fiesta Park in Cubao, Quezon City on Thursday. The event had candidates join some 30 orphans from the Chancery of the Diocese of Novaliches in unwinding at the new outdoor attraction. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Extinction Rebellion draws attention to missing journalist

An Extinction Rebellion (XR) activist takes part in a protest to draw attention on missing UK journalist Dom Phillips and Brazilian Indigenous affairs specialist Bruno Pereira near the European Commission building in Brussels on Thursday. Activists protest against the apparent killings of a British journalist and a Brazilian Indigenous expert in the Amazon, and urge stronger rules of deforestation-free products in the EU. Kenzo Tribouillard, AFP

