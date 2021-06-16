THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 16, 2021

Liberty from COVID-19 The Statue of Liberty and the New York skyline are seen as fireworks go off in New York Harbor in celebration of reaching 70 percent of New York adults having received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday in New York City. Governor Andrew M. Cuomo announced that restrictions are lifted immediately as 70 percent of New Yorkers aged 18 or older have received the first dose of their vaccination series. Angela Weiss, AFP

New attraction at Manila's 'dolomite' beach Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) personnel, together with some bloggers, check out the newly installed rock garden at the dolomite beach near the U.S. embassy on Roxas Boulevard in Manila City on Wednesday. Despite criticisms from certain sectors, the beautification project continues and is expected to be finished by the third quarter of the year, according to officials. ABS-CBN News

Indigent residents of Manila City receive COVID-19 vaccine Residents troop to the vaccination site at the Parola Compound in Tondo, Manila on Wednesday after the city government opened the vaccination for A5 priority group or the indigent population. Manila currently has 74,000 doses of the US-made Pfizer vaccine allocated for indigents, according to Mayor Isko Moreno. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Finally allowed out Senior citizens gather at a salon inside the Tandang Sora Market in Quezon City on Wednesday. The COVID-19 task force has recently allowed fully vaccinated senior citizens to go out even for non-essential activities in areas under MGCQ and GCQ after more than a year of stay-at-home orders. Jonathan Cellona, ABS, CBN News

Taj Mahal reopens to tourists A group of tourists take souvenir photos at the Taj Mahal after it reopened to visitors following authorities easing COVID-19 restrictions in Agra, India on Wednesday. The monument, which normally attracts 7 to 8 million visitors a year or an average of 20,000 a day, will only allow 650 tourists in the premises at any point in time. Money Sharma, AFP

Pumping iron once again Customers exercise with masks on at a gym located inside a mall in Mandaluyong City on Wednesday, as gyms and non-contact sports venues are allowed to resume operations at a limited capacity in Metro Manila and Bulacan. Such facilities are allowed to operate at up to thirty percent capacity once they receive their safety seal certification from the Department of Trade and Industry. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Mandaluyong vaccinates members of A5 priority group A resident reacts after receiving a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Mandaluyong City on Wednesday. Some cities have started inoculating indigent residents with vaccines made by Pfizer as part of the prioritization framework of the World Health Organization. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News