THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 15, 2023

Earthquake felt in Manila People evacuate the Manila Police District headquarters after an earthquake was felt in Manila on Thursday. A magnitude 6.2 earthquake hit near Calatagan, Batangas at 10:19 a.m. on according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology. Jam Sta Rosa, AFP

Cleaning up for 'Araw ng Maynila' Manila city government personnel hold a clean-up drive along Moriones street in Tondo, Manila on Thursday. The city-wide effort is part of preparations for the celebration of Manila Day or "Araw ng Maynila" on June 24. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

DENR mulls inclusion of waste pickers in EPR implementation Workers segregate discarded plastic items at a junk shop in Payatas, Quezon City on Thursday. The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) recently announced the agency’s plan to include “mangangalakal“ or waste pickers, who are part of the country’s informal waste sector, in the implementation of the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) system for plastic waste as the country aims for a circular economy. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Mayon's unrest continues People watch and pass by as Mayon Volcano continues its unrest in Daraga, Albay on Thursday. Some 17,000 people living near Mayon have moved to evacuation centers, according to the Albay local government, with an additional 33,000 more residents forced to flee should the alert level be raised to Level 4. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News