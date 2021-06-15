THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 15, 2021

Graduation in Wuhan This photo taken on Sunday shows nearly 9000 graduates, including more than 2000 students who could not attend the graduation ceremony last year due to the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak, attending a graduation ceremony at Central China Normal University in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, many graduating students last year spent their final days of school away from campus, celebrating their graduation in digital form amid the pandemic. AFP

Line to survival People queue from the ground floor to the fourth floor of the Lucky Chinatown Mall in Binondo, Manila for vaccination on Tuesday. President Duterte placed Metro Manila and surrounding provinces under general community quarantine (GCQ) with some restrictions and told the public to get vaccinated or risk dying. ABS-CBN News

Preparing a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine A member of the Manila Police District (MPD) prepares a Sinovac vaccine jab for one of his colleagues on Tuesday at the police headquarters in Manila. Police officers are among government personnel on the priority list for vaccination because of their frontline work. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

San Juan City starts A5 vaccination Residents under the A5 category or indigent sector receive their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in San Juan City on Tuesday. As of Sunday, the Philippines has administered at least 6.9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses as it aims to inoculate at least 58 million individuals to achieve herd immunity and safely reopen the economy. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Finding time to relax People wearing face masks as a precaution against COVID-19 enjoy the weather and spend time in an open park in Manila on Tuesday, a day before quarantine protocols in Metro Manila and Bulacan will revert to general community quarantine (GCQ) with “some restrictions” as announced by Malacañang. Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said that GCQ with some restrictions means gyms and indoor dining are permitted to operate up to 30% seating capacity, and may be increased to 40% if a safety seal from the Trade Department is obtained. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News