THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 13, 2022

Commuters queue for Libreng Sakay Commuters queue at the Monumento station of the EDSA Bus Carousel in Caloocan City on Monday. The Libreng Sakay program implemented by the Department of Transportation under Phase III of the Service Contracting Program is being proposed to be carried over to the next administration. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

'Sarangani Eagle Salagbanog' freed in Mt. Busa Locals take photos of the Philippine eagle "Sarangani Eagle Salagbanog" during its release by the Philippine Eagle Foundation into the forests of Barangay Upo, Maitum, Sarangani Province on Monday. 'Sarangani Eagle Salagbanog' was found by a T’boli farmer on 8 January 2021 trapped among rattan vines near Salagbanog Falls in Barangay Ticulab, Maitum, Sarangani. He then turned over the eagle to the PEF as part of its initiative on the preservation and protection of the Mt. Busa Key Biodiversity Area, home of a Philippine Eagle sub-population in the Sarangani Province. Manman Dejeto, ABS-CBN News

Bulusan’s steam Bulusan volcano emits steam as seen from Casiguran, Sorsogon on Monday. A slight increase in volcanic earthquake, steam/gas activity, sporadic explosions from existing or new vents and slight inflation or swelling of Bulusan Volcano’s edifice were observed according to Phivolcs' latest advisory. Angelo Valderrama, ABS-CBN News

Back to testing in Beijing following COVID-19 outbreak People queue to be tested for coronavirus at a swab collection site in Beijing on Monday. Beijing announced 3 rounds of mass testing to quell a "ferocious" COVID-19 outbreak in the populous Chaoyang district that emerged at a bar in a nightlife and shopping area last week. Noel Celis, AFP

De Lima appears in court for her drugs charges Senator Leila De Lima flashes her signature D5 hand sign as she arrives at the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court for her case hearing, in Muntinlupa City on Monday. De Lima's lawyers are petitioning the court to dismiss the drugs charges against her after three key witnesses recanted their testimonies. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News