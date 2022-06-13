Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 13, 2022 ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 14 2022 12:44 AM | Updated as of Jun 14 2022 12:48 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Commuters queue for Libreng Sakay Commuters queue at the Monumento station of the EDSA Bus Carousel in Caloocan City on Monday. The Libreng Sakay program implemented by the Department of Transportation under Phase III of the Service Contracting Program is being proposed to be carried over to the next administration. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News 'Sarangani Eagle Salagbanog' freed in Mt. Busa Locals take photos of the Philippine eagle "Sarangani Eagle Salagbanog" during its release by the Philippine Eagle Foundation into the forests of Barangay Upo, Maitum, Sarangani Province on Monday. 'Sarangani Eagle Salagbanog' was found by a T’boli farmer on 8 January 2021 trapped among rattan vines near Salagbanog Falls in Barangay Ticulab, Maitum, Sarangani. He then turned over the eagle to the PEF as part of its initiative on the preservation and protection of the Mt. Busa Key Biodiversity Area, home of a Philippine Eagle sub-population in the Sarangani Province. Manman Dejeto, ABS-CBN News Bulusan’s steam Bulusan volcano emits steam as seen from Casiguran, Sorsogon on Monday. A slight increase in volcanic earthquake, steam/gas activity, sporadic explosions from existing or new vents and slight inflation or swelling of Bulusan Volcano’s edifice were observed according to Phivolcs' latest advisory.Angelo Valderrama, ABS-CBN News Back to testing in Beijing following COVID-19 outbreak People queue to be tested for coronavirus at a swab collection site in Beijing on Monday. Beijing announced 3 rounds of mass testing to quell a "ferocious" COVID-19 outbreak in the populous Chaoyang district that emerged at a bar in a nightlife and shopping area last week. Noel Celis, AFP De Lima appears in court for her drugs charges Senator Leila De Lima flashes her signature D5 hand sign as she arrives at the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court for her case hearing, in Muntinlupa City on Monday. De Lima's lawyers are petitioning the court to dismiss the drugs charges against her after three key witnesses recanted their testimonies. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Hong Kong to celebrate 25th anniversary of handover to China Workers set up a giant poster celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Establishment on the side of a building in Hong Kong, China on Monday. Hong Kong will commemorate the 25th anniversary of the United Kingdom's handover of the city to the People's Republic of China on July 1. Jerome Favre, EPA-EFE Read More: commuters Libreng Sakay Monumento EDSA Bus Carousel Sarangani eagle Salagbanog Philippine eagle Philippine Eagle Foundation Bulusan volcano Casiguran Sorsogon Beijing Leila De Lima Muntinlupa City drugs charges Hong Kong handover China SAR /video/business/06/14/22/ph-shares-fall-to-one-month-low/video/news/06/14/22/volcanologists-warn-of-more-mount-bulusan-eruptions/video/news/06/14/22/arrested-tarlac-farmers-eye-counter-charges-vs-police/video/news/06/14/22/cebus-garcia-stands-by-order-easing-face-mask-policy/video/news/06/14/22/ph-logs-highest-daily-covid-cases-in-more-than-2-months