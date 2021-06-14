THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 14, 2021

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's big stories in photos.

Demonstrators celebrate Israel's new coalition government Israeli demonstrators celebrate the passing of a vote confirming a new coalition government during a rally in front of the Knesset during a parliamentary vote, in Jerusalem, Israel on Sunday. Featuring Israeli political veterans and a record number of female lawmakers, a motley coalition including two left, two centre, one Arab Islamist and three right-wing parties came to power Sunday in an eight-party alliance united by animosity for outgoing prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Menahem Kahana, AFP

Winners league Winner Serbia's Novak Djokovic (right) and Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas pose with their trophy at the end of their men's final tennis match on Day 15 of The Roland Garros 2021 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on Sunday. Djokovic claimed his 19th Grand Slam title after beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7 (6/8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. Anne-Christine Poujoulat, AFP

World Blood Donor Day A staff waits as a cop from the Northern District Command and a private citizen donate blood at the Philippine Red Cross in Port Area, Manila on Monday to mark World Blood Donor Day. Celebrated annually on June 14, World Blood Donor Day aims to raise global awareness on the need for safe blood and blood products for transfusion and the critical contribution voluntary, unpaid blood donors make to national health systems. ABS-CBN News

Charred body found near MV Titan-8 wreckage Members of the Philippine Coast Guard and Scene of the Crime Operatives recover a charred body found floating close to the wreckage of MV Titan-8 at the Delpan Wharf in Pasig River, Binondo, Manila on Monday morning. Authorities have yet to identify the victim, believed to be one of the missing crew of the cargo vessel razed by a huge fire on June 12. More Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Mandaluyong mall gets seal of safety People observe minimum safety protocol at a food court in The Podium mall in Mandaluyong City on Monday. The Safety Seal Certification, a voluntary certification scheme, is being issued by the Department of Trade and Industry to different establishments to affirm compliance in implementing minimum health standards set by the government amid the COVID-19 pandemic to help enhance their operating capacity and economic activity. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News