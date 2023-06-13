THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 13, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Seoul turns purple to celebrate 10 years of BTS The landmark Namsan Seoul Tower is illuminated in purple to celebrate the 10th debut anniversary of K-pop megastars BTS in Seoul on Monday. BTS fans flocked to hotspots around Seoul on June 12 for the supergroup's anniversary, with South Korea unveiling a special commemorative stamp series to celebrate. Jung Yeon-je, AFP

Winning smile for Denver Nuggets Nikola Jokic (15) of the Denver Nuggets celebrates with his daughter Ognjena after a 94-89 victory against the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Finals at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on Monday. Denver clinched their first ever NBA title after closing out Miami in five games. Matthew Stockman, Getty Images/AFP

Protecting girls from cervical cancer School girls spend a light moment as they queue for the administration of the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines at the Makati Coliseum in Makati City on Tuesday. The local government of Makati in collaboration with the Department of Health and the Department of Education kicked off its school-based immunization program "Sa Aking Paglaki, Walang HPV" to protect adolescent girls from cervical cancer. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Residents flee as lava flows, ash falls in Mayon danger zone Evacuees disembark from a truck during a mass evacuation at a school turned into an evacuation center in Santo Domingo, Albay, Tuesday. Lava started to flow toward villages and ash rained houses in the Mayon volcano danger zone, according to fleeing villagers. Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

Environmental groups call on ADB to end support for fossil fuels Civil society organizations stage a rally in front of the headquarters of the Asian Development Bank in Mandaluyong on Tuesday where the 18th Asia Clean Energy Forum (ACEF) is being held from June 13 to 16. The groups denounced the ADB’s supposed consistent promotion of corporate-led energy transition and called on the multilateral lender to commit to an urgent phaseout of support for fossil fuels as well as to end support for carbon and resource-intensive energy projects. Jimmy Domingo, PonD News Asia

Lagusnilad closed completely to traffic Pedestrians navigate through vehicles as traffic builds up due to the ongoing rehabilitation works for the Lagusnilad underpass in Manila on Tuesday. The underpass, which usually gets flooded during heavy rains, was closed totally to vehicular traffic starting June 13 as rehabilitation efforts, such as upgrading its pumping systems and drainage improvement, commence. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News