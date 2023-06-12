THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 12, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Lava flows down Mayon Lava flows down the slopes of Mayon Volcano as seen from Legazpi City, Albay on Sunday. At least 13,000 people residing near Mayon have been evacuated after ash, toxic gases, as well as lava flows were observed from the volcano’s summit on Sunday evening, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs). Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

Celebrating 125th Independence Day in Kawit, Cavite The Philippine flag is raised during the 125th Philippine Independence Day rites, led by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, at the Aguinaldo Shrine in Kawit, Cavite on Monday. The country celebrates the anniversary of the declaration of the country's Independence from Spain in Cavite El Viejo (now known as Kawit, Cavite) on June 12, 1898. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Bulacan celebrates Independence Day Actors wearing Katipunero costumes attend the flag raising ceremony outside the Barasoain Church in Malolos, Bulacan on Monday. Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo, Bulacan Governor Daniel Fernando and other local officials led the rites as part of the nationwide simultaneous flag raising in celebration of the Philippines' 125th Independence Day. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

China urged to respect PH sovereignty Activists hold a protest at the Chinese Consulate in Makati City on Monday, to mark Philippine Independence Day. A symbolic water buoy was placed at the steps of the consulate with a sign saying “China Keep Out of Philippine Waters" as the demonstators reiterated their call for the Chinese government to respect the West Philippine Sea territorial waters and for the Philippine government to assert its rights there. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News