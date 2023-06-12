MULTIMEDIA

Filipinos soldier on as rains mark 125th Independence Day

ABS-CBN News

From parades to historical reenactments to protests, thousands of Filipinos went out despite the pouring rain to mark the country’s 125th Independence Day.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. kicked off his first Araw ng Kalayaan celebrations in Manila with a wreath-laying and flag-raising ceremony at the Rizal National Monument. This was topped off with a socio-civic parade with various government agencies and local government units participating, attended by several government officials and World War II veterans.

Still in the capital region, members of different progressive groups held different protests against the country’s military ties to the United States and China’s incursion into Philippine waters.

Flag-raising ceremonies were also held in historic sites in Kawit, Cavite and Malolos, Bulacan.

Here are some scenes.

Caviteños celebrate the country's 125th Independence Day at the Aguinaldo Shrine, the site of the declaration of Philippine independence, in Kawit, Cavite on June 12, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. leads the nationwide celebration of 'Araw ng Kalayaan' at the Rizal Park Monument. Alfred Frias, PNA Rains did not hamper the country’s celebration of its Independence Day in Kawit, Cavite. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Members of the Boy Scouts of the Philippines join the civic and military parade at the Quirino Grandstand, Rizal Park in Manila. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Aside from Manila and Kawit, the Philippine Flag was also raised at the historic Barasoain Church in Malolos, Bulacan. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News A parade was also held at the Aguinaldo Shrine in Kawit, Cavite where former President Emilio Aguinaldo declared independence on 1898. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News Flags are paraded by the Aguinaldo Shrine. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. waves to the crowd during Independence Day celebrations at the Quirino Grandstand. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News A person takes photos of the celebrations in Kawit, Cavite. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. joins government officials during 125th anniversary celebration of the Philippine Independence at the Quirino Grandstand, Rizal Park in Manila on June 12, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Performers dance during the 125th Philippine Independence Grand Parade at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on June 12, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Members of the Philippine National Police- Special Action Force join the civic and military parade at the Quirino Grandstand. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Progressive groups hold a protest along Kalaw Avenue near the US Embassy in Manila as the country commemorates its 125th Independence Day on June 12, 2023. Larry Monserate Piojo, ABS-CBN news Members of various progressive groups burn a US flag along Kalaw Avenue in Manila on June 12, 2023 during the Independence Day of the Philippines. The groups are calling for an end to the country's military ties with the United States. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News Activists hold a protest at the Chinese Consulate in Makati City on Monday, to mark Philippine Independence Day. A symbolic water buoy was placed at the steps of the consulate with a sign saying “China Keep Out of Philippine Waters. ABS-CBN News Hopeful job seekers flock to a job fair set up by the local government of Malolos, Bulacan. Similar job fairs are also being held in the provinces on Independence Day. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Visitors and participants brave the rain as they attend the celebration of the 125th Anniversary of Philippine Independence at the Quirino Grandstand. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News