THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 11, 2021

From Biden with love U.S. first lady Jill Biden, wearing a jacket with the word "Love," stands next to U.S. President Joe Biden (not pictured) and other world leaders during the G7 summit at Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain on Thursday. The G7 (Group of Seven), an organization of the world's seven largest advanced economies that includes Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the United States, agreed to donate at least 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the rest of the world. Toby Melville, Reuters/Pool

G7 countries urged to cancel debts in light of COVID-19 Members of the Asian Peoples' Movement on Debt and Development (APMDD) hold a ‘flash mob’ in front of the British embassy in Taguig City on Friday to mark the opening of the G7 Leaders’ Summit and to raise the call to “Cancel the Debt” in the face of acute suffering and multiple crises triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The G7 summit is happening in Cornwall, Britain from June 11 to 13. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Vaccine drive on horseback Health care workers ride horses past a makeshift shop during a COVID-19 vaccination drive at Lidderwat near scenic Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday. India’s total COVID-19 case load is at 29.3 million with 360,079 deaths after reporting 3,409 deaths over the past 24 hours on Friday. Sanna Irshad Mattoo, Reuters

Movie theater jabs Health workers inoculate patients with the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine inside a movie theater used as a vaccination site in Manila on Friday. The Philippines has administered over 6 million COVID-19 vaccines after receiving more than 9 million doses of different vaccine brands since it started its inoculation program early March. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

'Trese' takes over The word Trese is flashed on the facade of the ELJ building while the ABS-CBN’s metallic logo is replaced with “ABC-ZNN” at the network’s compound on Friday. The changes are part of the marketing for "Trese", a new animated series on Netflix. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News