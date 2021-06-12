Home > News MULTIMEDIA Independence from foreign incursions George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 12 2021 04:02 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Protesters from different militant groups mark Philippine Independence Day and troop to the Chinese Consulate in Makati on Saturday. The protesters called for the withdrawal of Chinese vessels in the West Philippine Sea and the resignation of President Rodrigo Duterte for his failure to assert the country’s sovereignty in the disputed waters. Read More: china consulate independence Independence Day protest south china sea Spratlys West Philippine Sea multimedia multimedia photos /sports/06/12/21/gilas-ange-kouame-given-green-light-to-play-at-fiba-asia-cup-qualifiers/business/06/12/21/is-solopreneurship-for-you/news/06/12/21/june-12-philippine-independence-day-protests/entertainment/06/12/21/promise-by-bts-jimin-sets-record-for-most-streamed-song-on-soundcloud/video/news/06/12/21/govt-urged-invest-in-education-as-child-labor-cases-rise-for-first-time-in-decades