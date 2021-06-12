Home  >  News

Independence from foreign incursions

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 12 2021 04:02 PM

Protesters from different militant groups marking Philippine Independence Day troop to the Chinese Consulate in Makati on June 12, 2021.

Protesters from different militant groups mark Philippine Independence Day and troop to the Chinese Consulate in Makati on Saturday. The protesters called for the withdrawal of Chinese vessels in the West Philippine Sea and the resignation of President Rodrigo Duterte for his failure to assert the country’s sovereignty in the disputed waters. 

