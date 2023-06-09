THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 9, 2023

Mass evacuation in Daraga as alert level 3 up in Mayon Filipino villagers living at the foot of Mayon volcano are seen during a mass evacuation in Daraga town, Albay province on Friday. More than 20,000 residents living around Mayon volcano’s danger zone are being evacuated in schools, gymnasiums, and tents amid the threat of Mayon volcano's eruption. Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

DC issues rare ‘code purple’ air quality alert Members of the Marine Corps practice for an upcoming parade under skies made hazy from Canadian wildfires near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, USA, Thursday. DC issued a rare code purple air quality alert, which indicates very unhealthy condition as a result of the smoke that is currently affecting large portions of the northeastern United States. Jim Lo Scalzo, EPA-EFE

Farmers, rights groups call for genuine land reform A famer joins a protest march from the Department of Agriculture in Quezon city to the Mendiola Peace Arch in Manila on Friday. Dubbed as 'Martsa ng Magbubukid para sa Lupa, Kapayapaan at Hustisya’ (Peasant’s March for land, peace and justice), farmers and rights advocates called for the implementation of genuine land reform to address peasant landlessness and help strengthen domestic agriculture and its related economy. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Power outage hits NAIA again A security guard looks on as travelers line up line up at airline counters to process travel documents at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City on Friday, hours after it was again hit by a power interruption. The outage, which lasted for around 30 minutes, comes after the hours-long interruption on Labor Day and New Year’s Day. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News