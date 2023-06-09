Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 9, 2023 ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 10 2023 12:00 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Mass evacuation in Daraga as alert level 3 up in Mayon Filipino villagers living at the foot of Mayon volcano are seen during a mass evacuation in Daraga town, Albay province on Friday. More than 20,000 residents living around Mayon volcano’s danger zone are being evacuated in schools, gymnasiums, and tents amid the threat of Mayon volcano's eruption. Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE DC issues rare ‘code purple’ air quality alert Members of the Marine Corps practice for an upcoming parade under skies made hazy from Canadian wildfires near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, USA, Thursday. DC issued a rare code purple air quality alert, which indicates very unhealthy condition as a result of the smoke that is currently affecting large portions of the northeastern United States. Jim Lo Scalzo, EPA-EFE Farmers, rights groups call for genuine land reform A famer joins a protest march from the Department of Agriculture in Quezon city to the Mendiola Peace Arch in Manila on Friday. Dubbed as 'Martsa ng Magbubukid para sa Lupa, Kapayapaan at Hustisya’ (Peasant’s March for land, peace and justice), farmers and rights advocates called for the implementation of genuine land reform to address peasant landlessness and help strengthen domestic agriculture and its related economy. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Power outage hits NAIA again A security guard looks on as travelers line up line up at airline counters to process travel documents at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City on Friday, hours after it was again hit by a power interruption. The outage, which lasted for around 30 minutes, comes after the hours-long interruption on Labor Day and New Year’s Day. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News 'Double Ducki' roosts in Victoria Harbour People pose with two large inflatable yellow ducks called “Double Ducki” by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman in Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong on Friday. Ten years after a giant inflatable yellow duck captivated crowds in Hong Kong, the art installation, part of the Rubber Duck series that has appeared in major cities since 2007, returned to the city's Victoria Harbour to the delight of passersby. Isaac Lawrence, AFP Read More: Mayon Volcano preemptive evacuation permanent danger zone smog Lincoln Memorial Washington DC USA code purple alert air quality Canada wildfires Martsa ng Magbubukid para sa Lupa Kapayapaan at Hustisya farmers land reform PH agriculture Ninoy Aquino International Airport NAIA Terminal 3 NAIA T3 power outage power interruption NAIA power interruption NAIA brownout NAIA-3 rubber duck Double Ducki Florentijn Hofma Hong Kong Victoria Harbour /news/06/09/23/marcos-jr-says-looking-forward-to-stronger-ph-china-ties/sports/06/09/23/sbp-eyes-fiba-attendance-record-on-world-cup-opening-day/sports/06/09/23/pba-on-tour-nlex-picks-up-first-win-at-phoenixs-expense/life/multimedia/photo/06/09/23/rubber-duck-returns-to-hong-kong/news/06/09/23/ph-japan-us-eye-1st-security-advisors-talks-next-week