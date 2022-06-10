THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 10, 2022

Protesters condemn arrest of farmers in Tarlac Farmers groups and advocates stage a protest on Friday at the Department of Agrarian Reform headquarters in Quezon City to condemn the arrest and demand the release of 92 people arrested in Tarlac yesterday after a group of activists, cultural workers, and local farmers tried to cultivate a piece of disputed land in Tinang village. The incident happened just as the 34th anniversary of the Comprehensive Land Reform Program (CARP) is being observed. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Unrest in Sri Lanka escalates An anti government protester reacts at the tear gas smoke during clashes with security forces at an anti government protest rally in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Thursday. Protests have been rocking the country for over two months, calling for the resignation of the president over the alleged failure to address the economic crisis. Sri Lanka faces its worst-ever economic crisis in decades due to the lack of foreign reserves, resulting in severe shortages in food, fuel, medicine, and imported goods. Chamila Karunarathne, EPA-EFE

Food and travel festival highlights local delicacies Guests visit the food and travel festival “KAIN NA! Foodie Adventures” at the activity center of the Ayala Malls Manila Bay in Parañaque City on Friday. The festival, which aims to promote food tourism, mobilizes almost 40 national and regional food and travel exhibitors featuring staple Filipino cuisine such as the Ilocos region’s bagnet, empanada, and longganisa, as well as Mindanao fruit jams, durian, marang, and artisanal chocolate among others. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Japan reopens to tourists, but with restrictions Visitors crowd the Nakamise shopping street at Asakusa tourist district in Tokyo, Japan on Friday. Japan started to welcome foreign tourists from countries at low risk of infection on June 10 but are required to enter the country as part of a guided tour and to wear a mask throughout their stay. Franck Robichon, EPA-EFE