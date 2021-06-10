THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 10, 2021

Supreme assistance Staff members prepare tons of vegetables donated by Justices of the Supreme Court on Padre Faura in Manila Thursday. The 18 tons of vegetables, purchased with personal donations from the justices, will be distributed to various community pantries. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News-CBN News

The election cycle Members of Akbayan Partylist hold a "bicycle action" leading to the Quezon City office of the Commission on Elections on Thursday to urge Filipino voters to register for the 2022 national elections. COMELEC said they have registered 59 million Filipinos, or about 2 million short of their target for the 2022 national elections. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Recyclables for groceries Residents have their recyclable materials weighed during the launch of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority’s (MMDA) Mobile Materials Recovery Facility and Community Based Takakura Composting at the covered court of Barangay Sto. Rosario Kanluran in the municipality of Pateros on Thursday. The event dubbed as “Recyclable Mo, Palit Grocery Ko” gives residents the chance to trade their recyclable waste for grocery items such as rice, canned goods and instant noodles. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Sweet tribute to Independence Day A woman arranges a display of hopia and mooncakes shaped into a Philippine flag at a mall in Binondo, Manila on Thursday, two days before the country celebrates its Independence Day. The display, made in commemoration of 123 years of Philippine Independence from Spanish colonization, used 2,500 pieces of hopia and 150 pieces of mooncakes. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Celebrating Amadeo's coffee heritage A man passes by the Amadeo Coffee Culture and Heritage Mural Project in Amadeo, Cavite on Thursday. The mural celebrates Amadeo’s coffee heritage and aims to attract tourists to Cavite’s largest coffee producer once COVID-19 quarantine restrictions ease. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Back to classroom learning Medical students perform a clinical skills exercise on an electronic dummy during a face-to-face class at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila on Thursday. The university started its limited face-to-face classes after the government allowed the resumption of hands-on training and laboratory classes in campuses while observing health protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News