THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 9, 2021

French President Macron slapped, 2 arrested French President Emmanuel Macron is protected by a security member after getting slapped by a member of the public during a visit in Tain-L'Hermitage, France, in this still image taken from video on Tuesday. Two people were reported arrested after a man slapped Macron during a walkabout session with a crowd in Drome region, Southern France according to a BFM TV and RMC radio report. BFMTV/ReutersTV via Reuters

Marikina temporarily suspends first dose vaccination due to limited supply The COVID-19 vaccination site at the Marikina Sports Complex accommodate a limited number of people for their second dose on Wednesday due to low supply of COVID-19 vaccines in Marikina City. A number of LGUs temporarily suspended the administration of the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as they await for fresh supply from the national government. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Cleaning up Aguinaldo Workers spruce up the Emilio Aguinaldo monument in Kawit, Cavite on Wednesday, in preparation for the 123rd anniversary of Philippine Independence on June 12, 2021. The theme for this year's celebration is "Kalayaan 2021: Diwa ng Kalayaan sa Pagkakaisa at Paghilom ng Bayan." ABS-CBN News

Philippine Army holds water search and rescue training Members of the 525th Engineer combat battalion 51st engineering brigade of the Philippine Army conduct a refresher training for water search and rescue operation at the Marikina Riverbanks on Wednesday. Weather bureau PAGASA announced the onset of the rainy season days after Tropical Storm Dante hit the country and forecast "near to above" usual rainfall conditions in the months of June and July. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Sea snot threatens to choke Sea of Marmara In an aerial view, ‘sea snot’ or marine mucilage, a thick slimy layer of organic matter, is seen spreading through the Sea of Marmara, posing a threat to marine life and the fishing industry, in Istanbul, Turkey on Tuesday. The outbreak is the largest on record since it was first documented in the country in 2007, with experts blaming a combination of pollution and global warming that speeds up the growth of the algae responsible for the sludge. Mehmet Caliksan, Reuters

Different priority groups vaccinated in Manila Manila City residents belonging to categories A1, A2, A3, and A4 get their COVID-19 vaccine jabs at the President Sergio Osmeña High School in Tondo, on Wednesday. The city government of Manila allocated 900 doses of Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine for its mass vaccination program. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

AFP chief Sobejana flies to Pag-asa Island Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff Cirilito Sobejana walks beside Naval Station Emilio Liwanag Commanding Officer Rey Tibay during a visit to the Philippines-claimed Pag-asa Island in the West Philippine Sea on Monday. The visit came after recent diplomatic protests made by the Philippines over what it says is the illegal presence of hundreds of "Chinese maritime militia" vessels inside its exclusive economic zone and near its occupied islands. The photo was released for publication Wednesday. Handout, Armed Forces of the Philippines via Reuters

Back on land Passengers disembark from a boat docked at the Binangonan Fish Port on Wednesday as the country enters the rainy season. State weather bureau PAGASA earlier declared the start of the wet season after tropical cyclone Dante dumped heavy rains in parts of the country last week. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News