THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 8, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Smog covers New York, air quality alert raised Haze caused by smoke from wildfires burning in Canada hangs over Manhattan in New York, USA, Wednesday. An air quality alert was issued for the whole of New York City as a result of the smoke, which affects large portions of the northeastern United States. Justin Lane, EPA-EFE

Earthquake preparedness for pre-schoolers Pinyahan Elementary School students and their teachers practice their ‘duck, cover, and hold’ positions as part of the school’s evacuation procedures during the 2nd Quarter Nationwide Simultaneous Earthquake Drill in Quezon City on Thursday. The simultaneous earthquake drill aims to strengthen the readiness of Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils (LDRRM) and the public to respond to strong earthquakes. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Giant Jeepney pays tribute to 125th Philippine Independence Day A giant jeepney installation made of out of yarn stands at the Lucky Chinatown Mall in Manila in this photo taken on Thursday. Created by Filipino artist Toym Imao, the installation is part of the mall's tribute to the country's 125th Independence Day on June 12. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Mandaluyong simulates post-earthquake rescue Rescuers carry a mock victim during the 2nd Quarter National Simultaneous Earthquake Drill (NSED) at the Greenfield District in Mandaluyong City, Thursday. The drill, which was organized by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) together with other government agencies, aims to raise awareness and increase readiness among the public in the event of a potential earthquake. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Hawaii’s Kilauea erupts anew This handout image provided by US Geological Survey (USGS) on Wednesday, shows Kilauea erupting from the Halemaumau summit crater within a closed area of Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park in Hawaii. One of the world's most active volcanoes has erupted again, with lava spewing from Kilauea in Hawaii on Wednesday. Footage showed fissures have opened up at the base of a crater on the volcano, which regularly springs to life, with vulcanologists calling the eruption "dynamic." US Geological Survey/AFP

Group calls for justice for Mindoro oil spill victims Members of the Protect Verde Island Passage (VIP), a network of sectoral representatives, communities, and environmental advocates, hold a protest at the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) headquarters in Quezon City to mark the 100th day of the Mindoro oil spill incident, coinciding with World Oceans Days on Thursday. The group urged DENR Secretary Yulo-Loyzaga to take the necessary steps in designating the Verde Island Passage as a protected area. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Visitors explore 'outer space' Mall visitors check out the state-of-the-art multimedia art exhibition at SM North Edsa's Space Museum on Thursday. The Space Museum, which is located on the second floor of SM North Edsa's North Towers, is open from June 1 to August 31. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News