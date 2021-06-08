THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 8, 2021

CHR urged to stand up for fisherfolk Fisherfolk and environment advocates stage a picket at the Commission on Human Rights Headquarters in Quezon City to call on the commission to stand up for fishing communities heavily affected by climate polluting firms to mark World Oceans Day on Tuesday. The group led by Pangisda urged the CHR to issue an update on a petition on filed in 2015 which seeks to hold liable fossil fuel manufacturers, cement companies and other entities contributing to climate change. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Ocean is life A fisherman looks for the best spot to collect seashells at Manila Bay near Baseco Compound in Manila on Tuesday. Rising sea levels due to climate change are threatening lives and livelihood in low-lying and coastal communities around the world, according to a study by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). “Ocean: Life and Livelihoods” is the theme for the World Oceans Day 2021, which is celebrated annually on June 8. ABS-CBN News

Manila vaccinates economic frontliners Economic frontliners based in Manila get their Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine at a mall on Tuesday. Local government units in Metro Manila have begun inoculating workers from both the private and public sectors who are required to physically report for work as government's inoculation program continues. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

NU begins limited face-to-face classes A professor on Tuesday gives instruction on streaking bacterial culture to 3rd-year medical technology students of the National University, which has started limited face-to-face classes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A Certificate of Authority was issued to National University by the Commission on Higher Education allowing limited face-to-face classes for 3rd- and 4th-year students taking up nursing and medical technology. ABS-CBN News

Waiting for COVID-19 vaccine in Binondo Economic frontliners line up inside the Lucky Chinatown Mall in Binondo, Manila during the rollout of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for the A4 category priority group on Tuesday. The city of Manila have designated four (4) malls in the city as vaccination sites and allotted each with 750 doses of the Russian vaccine. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Heavy rain slows down COVID-19 vaccine drive in Caloocan A heavy downpour slows down a COVID-19 vaccination drive at Baesa Elementary School in Caloocan City on Tuesday as the city begins to accept people under the A4 category for their first vaccine dose. Government data on Tuesday showed the Philippines has administered more than 6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses since the start of its inoculation program. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Temperature check before boarding A health worker checks the body temperature of a passenger during a COVID-19 screening as she arrives with her child at a railway platform on a long distance train in Mumbai, India on Tuesday. India’s COVID-19 cases stand at nearly 29 million, the second-most in the world and has so far recorded 351,309 deaths. Punit Paranjpe, AFP