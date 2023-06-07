THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 7, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

DOE inaugurates e-buses to lessen fossil-fuel dependence Employees ride an electric bus as the Department of Energy inaugurates its e-bus and charging station at the agency’s headquarters in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Taguig City on Wednesday. DOE’s initiative aims to lessen its dependence on fossil-fuel. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Exercising by Mayon Residents exercise as Mayon volcano spews white smoke in Legaspi City, Albay on Wednesday. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology recently raised Mayon’s status to Alert Level 2 amid increased rockfall from the volcano's summit lava dome, indicating aseismic growth. Charism Sayat, AFP

Exploring Intramuros as Independence Day nears Content creators and members of the media visit various tourist attractions within Intramuros in Manila as part of travel services platform Klook launch of its Intramuros Pass on Wednesday. The pass aims to promote the country's history and culture through customized tours, days ahead of the country's celebration of Independence Day. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Fishing amid the vog A person continues fishing in Laurel, Batangas on Wednesday even as Taal Volcano releases volcanic smog due to increased activity. Phivolcs earlier advised residents to remain at home or wear protective masks when going outdoors as a precaution as Taal Volcano remains under Alert Level 1. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News