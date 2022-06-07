THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 7, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

At least 50 killed in Nigeria church attack A cross on the altar stained with blood inside the St. Francis Catholic church a day after an attack by gunmen on worshippers during a Sunday service mass in Owo, Ondo state, Nigeria, Monday. According to Ondo state authorities over 50 people were killed and numerous others injured in the attack on the St. Francis Catholic church in Owo town, southwest Nigeria, during Pentecost Sunday mass on 05 June 2022. EPA-EFE

Soaring oil prices ignite more protests Workers and youth call out the Duterte administration for allegedly failing to implement oil price control measures during a protest at a gasoline station in Quezon City on Tuesday, amid another round of oil price hikes. Diesel prices increased by up to P6.70 per liter and gasoline prices rose up to P2.80 per liter, after the European Union announced the partial ban of Russian oil imports and increased consumption in the United States and China. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Cleaning up for 124th Independence Day celebration Workers from the Emilio Aguinaldo Museum clean the Aguinaldo monument in Kawit, Cavite on Tuesday. The country is celebrating the 124th anniversary of the declaration of Philippine independence from Spain on June 12. ABS-CBN News

Boy collects plastic bottles to buy food A boy sorts discarded plastic bottles, which he would sell to a junk shop to hopefully earn P50-100 for him buy food for the day, at NIA Road, Quezon City on Tuesday. With the unprecedented rise in oil prices, the poor and marginalized are hit the hardest as prices of basic items including food also soar. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Resolution on Hacienda Tinang land distribution sought Agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) under the Makisama Tinang picket in front of the Department of Agrarian Reform in Quezon City on Tuesday, calling for the distribution of their land in Barangay Tinang, Concepcion, Tarlac and issuance of individual Certificate of Land Ownership Award. The group filed a complaint at the DAR after an alleged validation survey of ARBs supposedly favored bogus members of a cooperative with ties to a political family in Tarlac. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Sri Lanka economic crisis continues Sri Lankan police officers stand guard at a gas station amid a fuel shortage in Colombo, Sri Lanka on Tuesday. Sri Lanka faces its worst economic crisis in decades due to the lack of foreign exchange, resulting in severe shortages in food, fuel, medicine, and imported goods. Chamila Karunarathne, EPA-EFE