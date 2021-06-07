THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 7, 2021

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's big stories in photos.

Pinay pride Yuka Saso wins 76th US Women's Open Championship Yuka Saso of the Philippines celebrates with the Harton S. Semple Trophy after winning the 76th U.S. Women's Open Championship at The Olympic Club on Sunday in San Francisco, California, USA. Saso made history as the first Filipino to win the professional golf tournament following a 3-hole playoff against Nasa Hataoka of Japan. Ezra Shaw, Getty Images/AFP

Vaccination against COVID-19 of economic frontliners Workers receive their first Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine shot during a 'symbolic' vaccination at the SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City on Monday, marking the start of vaccination of people under the A4 category. The vaccination of 'economic frontliners' aims to jumpstart the safe reopening of the country's economy. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

PH youth groups condemn Chinese intrusion Members of different youth groups hold a protest condemning Chinese intrusion in the West Philippine Sea, outside the Chinese Consulate office on Sen. Gil J. Puyat Avenue, Makati City on Monday. The group urged the government to defend our sovereignty days ahead the celebration of the 123rd Philippine Independence Day. ABS-CBN News

Manila inaugurates city's first Islamic Cemetery Manila Muslim Affairs Chief Dir. Shey Sakaluran Mohammad (left) welcomes guests as they arrive for the inauguration of the Manila Islamic Cemetery located inside the South Cemetery on Monday. The cemetery, designed with a mosque, will serve as an exclusive ground for the interment and transfer of remains of Manila’s deceased Muslim residents. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News