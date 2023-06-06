THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 6, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

MMDA implements “recylables for groceries” in Bangkal Residents line up with their rubbish as they participate in a ‘Recyclables for Groceries’ scheme during Metro Manila Development Authority’s (MMDA) "Bayanihan sa Barangay" along Evangelista St. in Bangkal, Makati on Tuesday. Communities are encouraged to segregate their trash to address increasing waste generation in Metro Manila. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Tinang 83 attends clarificatory hearing in Ombudsman Members of the Tinang 83, a group of farmers and advocates arrested in Hacienda Tinang in Capas, Tarlac while conducting “bungkalan” or a cultivation activity on June 9, 2022, show their case documents before entering the Office of the Ombudsman compound to attend a clarificatory hearing in Quezon City on Tuesday. The proceeding was called to determine probable cause in relation to the charges filed by the Tinang 83 last July 26 against more than 30 police personnel of the Concepcion police. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

PH, Japan, and US coast guards hold trilateral maritime drills off Mariveles The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Japan Coast Guard (JCG), and U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) conduct trilateral maritime exercises for the first time off the coast of Mariveles, Bataan on Tuesday. The trilateral agreement between the coast guard agencies aims to enhance each of their capabilities and interoperability in securing the Indo-Pacific region. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Thunderstorms inundate parts of Metro Manila People cross floodwaters brought by localized thunderstorms along Araneta Avenue in Quezon City on Tuesday. State weather bureau PAGASA earlier said newly developed Tropical Depression Chedeng is expected to stay away from the country’s landmass and unlikely to bring heavy rainfall in the next few days but is expected to enhance the southwest monsoon. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News