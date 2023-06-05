THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 5, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

1989 Tiananmen crackdown commemorated in Taipei People place electric candles as they join a vigil during the commemoration of the 34th anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown, in Taipei, Taiwan, Sunday. In the early hours of 04 June 1989, Chinese troops cracked down on student protesters at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, leaving many students killed or injured. Ritchie B. Tongo, EPA-EFE

'The World's Biggest Dictation' in France Hundreds of people participate in 'The World's Biggest Dictation' on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France, on Sunday. The Champs-Elysees Committee, organizers of the event, expect around 1,700 participants to take part in the challenge, an attempt to validate the Guinness Book World Record for the world's largest spelling test. Teresa Suarez, EPA-EFE

Gov't urged to stop reclamation projects in Manila Bay Fishermen from Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (Pamalakaya) hold a protest at the Mendiola Peace Arch in Manila on Monday, World Environment Day. The group urged the government to stop all reclamation, dredging projects and seabed quarrying in Manila Bay and other parts in the Philippines, citing its impact to the marine environment and livelihood. ABS-CBN News

Comfort at National Kidney Institute Patients avail of services as the National Kidney and Transplant Institute offered free consultations on Monday, in observance of National Kidney Month. The running theme for the National Kidney Month 2023 is "Bato'y Alagaan Para sa Kinabukasan,” which focuses on the importance of renal health with kidney diseases often detected in its late stages. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News