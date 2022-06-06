Home  >  News

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 6, 2022

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 06 2022 11:48 PM

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

UK celebrates Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee

The Gold State Coach is taken down The Mall during the Platinum Pageant in London on Sunday as part of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee celebrations. The curtain comes down on four days of momentous nationwide celebrations to honor Queen Elizabeth II's historic Platinum Jubilee with a day-long pageant lauding the 96-year-old monarch's record seven decades on the throne. Frank Augstein, AFP

Miss World PH 2022 winners

Miss World Philippines 2022 Gwendolyne Fourniol (center) from Negros Occidental, poses for photos with Miss World runners up during the coronation night at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Sunday evening. Winning the pageant are (from left) Miss World Philippines Charity 2022 Cassandra Bermeo Chan (San Juan); Miss Eco Teen Philippines Beatriz Mclelland (Aklan); Miss Supranational Philippines Alison Black (Las Piñas City); Miss Eco Philippines: Ashley Subijano Montenegro (Makati City); Reina Hispanoamericana Filipinas Ingrid Santamaria (Parañaque City); and Miss World Philippines Tourism 2022 Justine Beatrice Felizarta (Marikina). ABS-CBN News

BBM supporters reject Ople as migrant workers secretary

Vloggers take videos of supporters of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as they hold a protest in front of the BBM campaign headquarters in Mandaluyong City on Monday. The group urged Marcos to appoint Presidential Adviser on Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) Concerns Secretary Abdullah Mama-o instead of the newly appointed Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Susan ‘Toots’ Ople. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Nurses' Week Celebration at St. Luke’s

Staff nurses claim their gifts and participate in different activities during the Nurses’ Week celebration at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Taguig City on Monday. The annual event aims to recognize and express appreciation for the dedication and hard work of its nurses, amid reports of skilled health workers in other private hospitals opting to work for public hospitals or overseas for better pay and incentives. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Leaders of Australia, Indonesia ride bike together

Indonesian President Joko Widodo (right) and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese discuss while riding their bicycles during their meeting at the Bogor presidential palace compound in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia on Monday. Albanese is on an official visit to Indonesia to tighten bilateral relationships between the two countries. Indonesian Presidential Palace handout, EPA-EFE

Ukraine president in the frontlines

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (center) visits the frontline positions of the Ukrainian military during a working trip to the Zaporizhzhia region in this photo released on June 5, 2022. The Ukrainian leader got himself acquainted with the operational situation on the frontline of defense and talked to the servicemen and presented them with state awards and gifts. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/AFP

Ash from Bulusan eruption covers villages in Sorsogon

A resident sweeps off ash from the roof of their house in Juban town, Sorsogon on Monday, a day after the eruption of Bulusan volcano. The volcano in the eastern Philippines spewed a huge, dark cloud on June 5, prompting evacuations from ash-covered villages while authorities warned of possible further steam-driven eruptions. Charism Sayat, AFP

