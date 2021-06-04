THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 4, 2021

Israel's 'pride' A drag queen poses for a picture as she takes part in an annual Pride Parade as Israel lifted COVID-19 restrictions in Jerusalem, on Thursday. Thousands took part in Jerusalem's Pride march under heavy security over fears of extremism and a year after most of the globe's pride events were scrapped over the coronavirus pandemic. Emmanuel Dunand, AFP

PNP ready to deploy body cameras Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar shows a body-worn camera (BWC) during its launch for deployment at Camp Crame in Quezon City on Friday. Eleazar says the use of body cameras will help prevent abuse both on the part of the police and the public, as the PNP hopes to regain people's trust. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Mandatory swab tests for third-level contacts of COVID-19 patients in Davao City Members of Davao City’s City Health Office conduct swab tests at Magsaysay Park on residents who were traced to have been exposed to COVID-positive individuals on Friday. The city, which will be placed under modified enhanced community quarantine from June 5 to 20, has ordered the mandatory swabbing of up to third generation contacts of a COVID-19 infected individual after a spike in cases of the virus. Manman Dejeto, ABS-CBN News

Remembering the Mother of the Philippine Flag A mural honoring Marcela Agoncillo, her daughter Lorenza, and Delfina Herbosa de Natividad looms over pedestrians and motorists along 15th Avenue corner Boni Serrano Avenue in Quezon City on Friday as the country celebrates National Flag Day. The three women were responsible for sewing the first Philippine flag in Hong Kong with the elder Agoncillo as the principal seamstress, earning her the title “Mother of the Philippine Flag.” Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Lilybeth Valdez laid to rest Friends and relatives of shooting victim, Lilibeth Valdez pay their last respects at the Bagbag Public Cemetery in Quezon City on Friday. The 52-year-old grandmother was shot dead by her neighbor, Police Master Sgt. Hensie Zinampan, last Monday in Barangay Greater Fairview due to an old grudge. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News