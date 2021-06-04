Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 4, 2021 ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 05 2021 12:19 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Israel's 'pride' A drag queen poses for a picture as she takes part in an annual Pride Parade as Israel lifted COVID-19 restrictions in Jerusalem, on Thursday. Thousands took part in Jerusalem's Pride march under heavy security over fears of extremism and a year after most of the globe's pride events were scrapped over the coronavirus pandemic. Emmanuel Dunand, AFP PNP ready to deploy body cameras Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar shows a body-worn camera (BWC) during its launch for deployment at Camp Crame in Quezon City on Friday. Eleazar says the use of body cameras will help prevent abuse both on the part of the police and the public, as the PNP hopes to regain people's trust. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Mandatory swab tests for third-level contacts of COVID-19 patients in Davao City Members of Davao City’s City Health Office conduct swab tests at Magsaysay Park on residents who were traced to have been exposed to COVID-positive individuals on Friday. The city, which will be placed under modified enhanced community quarantine from June 5 to 20, has ordered the mandatory swabbing of up to third generation contacts of a COVID-19 infected individual after a spike in cases of the virus. Manman Dejeto, ABS-CBN News Remembering the Mother of the Philippine Flag A mural honoring Marcela Agoncillo, her daughter Lorenza, and Delfina Herbosa de Natividad looms over pedestrians and motorists along 15th Avenue corner Boni Serrano Avenue in Quezon City on Friday as the country celebrates National Flag Day. The three women were responsible for sewing the first Philippine flag in Hong Kong with the elder Agoncillo as the principal seamstress, earning her the title “Mother of the Philippine Flag.” Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Lilybeth Valdez laid to rest Friends and relatives of shooting victim, Lilibeth Valdez pay their last respects at the Bagbag Public Cemetery in Quezon City on Friday. The 52-year-old grandmother was shot dead by her neighbor, Police Master Sgt. Hensie Zinampan, last Monday in Barangay Greater Fairview due to an old grudge. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Tiananmen Square massacre remembered 32 years on Members of various cause-oriented groups hold a protest and candle lighting ceremony while offering a thousand white roses at the 11th World Scout Jamboree Memorial Rotonda in Quezon City on Friday to commemorate the 32nd anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre. The groups claim that China is backing various authoritarian governments under the guise of COVID-19 pandemic response and said remembering the event is a way of stressing the importance of defending freedom. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News Read More: Israel LGBTQ gay pride COVID-19 extremism Jerusalem Lilybeth Valdez Hensie ZInampan police Philippine National Police PNP body-worn cameras coronavirus COVID-19 swab test Davao City Tiananmen Square China /news/06/05/21/konstruksiyon-ng-pnr-clark-phase-2-project-sa-pampanga-ipinasilip/entertainment/06/05/21/samantha-bernardo-to-open-bb-pilipinas-2021-prelims-pageant-back-to-araneta-coliseum/video/life/06/05/21/throwback-what-causes-varicose-veins-and-can-this-be-treated/news/06/05/21/look-new-species-of-mistletoe-found-in-davao-oriental/news/06/05/21/galvez-3-experts-from-israel-to-share-covid-19-vaccination-lessons-with-ph