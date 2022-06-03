Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 3, 2022

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 04 2022 12:01 AM

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 3, 2022 1
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 3, 2022 2
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 3, 2022 3
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 3, 2022 4
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 3, 2022 5

Queen Elizabeth is the longest serving monarch in history

People in the Mall watch Her Majesty, The Queen and The Prince of Wales on the balcony of Buckingham Palace shown on a big screen during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Britain on Thursday. Queen Elizabeth II, who ascended to the throne on February 6, 1952, is the longest serving British monarch in history. Tolga Akmen, EPA-EFE

Cycling on World Bicycle Day

Citizens use a dedicated lane to ride their bicycles along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Friday. The United Nations recognizes June 3 as World Bicycle Day, to highlight the bicycle as an economical, environmentally sustainable and healthy mode of transportation. Rolex Dela Peña, EPA-EFE

National Museum set to close for Presidential oath-taking

People visit the National Museum of Fine Arts in Manila on Friday. The museum will be closed from June 6 until July 4 in preparation for the coming oath taking of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as the country’s 17th chief executive. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

LTO continues in-house plate number manufacturing

Land Transportation Office (LTO) personnel work at the LTO’s Plate Making Facility in Quezon City on Friday. The LTO says it has no choice but to contract out the production of motorcycle vehicle plates as the backlog reached 10 million, and continues to balloon as registered motorcycles increased by 1.2 to 1.3 million a year. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Borongan artists paint seawall for Arts Week

Local artists paint a mural on a 100-meter piece of the seawall along Baybay Boulevard by Borongan Bay on Thursday for the Arts Week of the city’s 2022 Charter Month celebration. The mural will serve as a model for the rest of the 2-kilometer art walk, with the theme "Resilience in Faith, Nature and Environment” and is the local government’s bid for the Guinness record of longest sea wall mural painting. Alren Beronio, ABS-CBN News

Read More:  Britain   Queen Elizabeth   bicycle   Commonwealth   National Museum   Manila   oath-taking   presidential oath taking   LTO   plate number   vehicle plate number   Borongan   Borongan Bay   Baybay Boulevard   mural  