THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 3, 2022

Queen Elizabeth is the longest serving monarch in history People in the Mall watch Her Majesty, The Queen and The Prince of Wales on the balcony of Buckingham Palace shown on a big screen during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in London, Britain on Thursday. Queen Elizabeth II, who ascended to the throne on February 6, 1952, is the longest serving British monarch in history. Tolga Akmen, EPA-EFE

Cycling on World Bicycle Day Citizens use a dedicated lane to ride their bicycles along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on Friday. The United Nations recognizes June 3 as World Bicycle Day, to highlight the bicycle as an economical, environmentally sustainable and healthy mode of transportation. Rolex Dela Peña, EPA-EFE

National Museum set to close for Presidential oath-taking People visit the National Museum of Fine Arts in Manila on Friday. The museum will be closed from June 6 until July 4 in preparation for the coming oath taking of President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as the country’s 17th chief executive. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

LTO continues in-house plate number manufacturing Land Transportation Office (LTO) personnel work at the LTO’s Plate Making Facility in Quezon City on Friday. The LTO says it has no choice but to contract out the production of motorcycle vehicle plates as the backlog reached 10 million, and continues to balloon as registered motorcycles increased by 1.2 to 1.3 million a year. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News