THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 2, 2022

Ukraine marks International Day for Protection of Children CAPTIONChildren play with soft toys during an event at Okhmatdyt children's hospital in Kiev, Ukraine, Wednesday, on the occasion of the International Day for Protection of Children. Based on reports verified by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said that on average more than two children are killed and more than four injured each day in Ukraine, nearly 100 days since the start of the Russian invasion in February. Oleg Petrasyuk, EPA-EFE

Pharmally executives freed from Pasay jail Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. officials Mohit Dargani and Linconn Ong are released from Pasay City Jail on Thursday. The two executives, who were detained because they refused to cooperate with the Senate investigation on the P8.5 billion deal with the government on Covid-19 supplies, were released after six months in jail after outgoing Senate President Vicente Sotto III signed the release order. ABS-CBN News

Climate activists protest at Sumitomo bank Climate change activists hold a rally against the Japanese megabank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), in Makati City on Thursday to coincide with other Asian countries holding rallies to time with SMBC's annual shareholders meeting in Tokyo. The protests seek to challenge SMBC, one of the top fossil fuel financiers in the world, to transition from traditional fossil fuel to clean energy. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN news

Britain's celebration for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee begins A woman has her face painted in advance of Trooping the Color for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee in London, Britain on Thursday. Britain is enjoying a four day holiday weekend to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee marking the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on 6 February 1952. Neil Hall, EPA-EFE