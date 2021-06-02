THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 2, 2021

Dante causes landslide in Biliran Residents cross an area affected by a landslide in Barangay Sanggalang, Biliran on Wednesday. Tropical Storm Dante, which made its second landfall in Masbate early Wednesday morning, caused landslide and massive flooding in Visayas and Mindanao, killing 3 people. Photo courtesy of Tizzel Juaniza Rosales

Dante storms Luzon Tropical Storm Dante approaches mainland Luzon in this image by Himawari-8 satellite on Wednesday morning. Packing 65 kph winds, Dante is moving northwestward at 25 kph. It is forecast to pass near or in the vicinity of Oriental Mindoro or Marinduque before making another landfall over Batangas-southern Quezon area, according to PAGASA. Image courtesy of US NOAA-RAMMB/CIRA

COVID-19 vaccines for Philippine Coast Guard Members of the Philippine Coast Guard and airport employees queue to be vaccinated with first dose of Sinovac vaccine inside the Ninoy Aquino International Airport – Domestic Terminal on Tuesday. The health department reported that 5, 180, 721 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered with 1, 206, 371 people fully vaccinated as of May 30, 2021. ABS-CBN News

Discounts for fully vaccinated diners People eat at a restaurant inside a mall in Manila on Wednesday as dining establishments offer various promos, including discounts, to customers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. As of May 30, some 5.18 million COVID-19 shots have been administered, with 1,206,371 individuals already fully vaccinated, according to the government Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Agusan del Norte residents flee homes due to floods brought by Tropical Storm Dante Residents use a gymnasium as an evacuation center in Remedios T. Romualdez, Agusan del Norte on Tuesday to escape heavy floods and rains brought by Tropical Storm Dante. The country's 4th storm this year, which has so far killed 3 people and left 1 missing after lashing the Visayas and Mindanao, has accelerated further and is now moving west northwestward at 25 kph from 20 kph, as of Wednesday. Erwin Mascariñas, ABS-CBN News

Voter registration remains low as Halalan 2022 nears A woman registers for the 2022 national elections at an almost empty COMELEC office in Arroceros, Manila on Wednesday as voter registration remains low even after resuming operations last month. According to Manila District-1 Election Officer Marijune Uriarte, there are only about 100 voter registrants per day, prompting the COMELEC to appeal to the public to register for the coming elections. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

Fire hits Taguig barangay Residents return to their homes after a fire razed a residential area in Barangay Ususan in Taguig City on Wednesday. The Bureau of Fire Protection said around 70 families were affected by the fire that reached the 2nd alarm. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Remembering Lilybeth The remains of 52-year-old Lilybeth Valdez, who was gunned down by off-duty Police Master Sergeant Hensie Zinampan on Monday, lie at the Novaliches Cathedral in Quezon City on Wednesday. Zinampan, who initially denied the crime, was caught in a now-viral video grabbing Valdez by the hair before shooting her, and now faces dismissal from the police force, as well as criminal and administrative cases. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News