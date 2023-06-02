Home  >  News

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 2, 2023

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 02 2023 11:58 PM

Here are the day's top stories in photos. 

US President Biden falls

US President Joe Biden is helped up after falling during the graduation ceremony at the United States Air Force Academy, just north of Colorado Springs in El Paso County, Colorado, on Thursday. Biden handed out the diplomas at the graduation ceremony and was on his way back to his seat when he tripped over a sandbag and fell on stage. US President Biden falls

Alabang-Calamba rail closure

Transportation Undersecretary for Railways Cesar Chavez (left) talks to passengers at the Philippine National Railways (PNR) Calamba station in Laguna on Friday regarding the closure of the Alabang-Calamba route starting July 2 to make way for the construction of the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) system. The closure will affect around 800 daily commuters who regularly use the line. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Frecce Tricolori overhead on 77th Republic Day

A view of 'Via dei Fori Imperiali' road as Italian Air Forces aerobatic demonstration team Frecce Tricolori leaves multi-colored vapor trails over the Altare della Patria national monument (Altar of the Fatherland) on the 77th anniversary of the Republic Day (Festa della Repubblica) in Rome, Italy on Friday. The anniversary marks the founding of the Italian Republic in 1946. Angelo Carconi, EPA-EFE

LGBTQ group holds equality rally to kick off Pride Month

Lagablab LGBTQI+ Network kick off Pride Month by holding an equality rally at the Boy Scout Circle in Quezon City on Friday to call for an end to discrimination and passage of the SOGIE Equality Bill. The bill, a measure meant to prohibit discrimination on the basis of a person’s sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression or sex characteristics, has passed the House committee on women and gender sexuality and will go through the plenary. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

CCP illuminated in PH colors

A man stands by the Cultural Center of the Philippines illuminated in the colors of the Philippine flag to mark National Flag Day on Friday. The lights are set to continue until June 12, 2023, the country’s Independence Day. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

