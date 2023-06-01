THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 1, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Fire hits Barangay Pasong Tamo, QC Firefighters put out a blaze at an informal settlement along Makaya Street in Barangay Pasong Tamo, Quezon City on Thursday. The fire started at around 9 a.m. and reached the second alarm before it was put out at 10:30 a.m., according to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP). Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Nova Scotia appeals for help to stop unprecedented wildfire This image released on May 31, 2023, courtesy of the Nova Scotia Government in Canada, shows one of eight aircrafts from New Brunswick that drops a mix of water and fire retardant making a pass over the fire near Barrington Lake, Shelburne County. Firefighters faced a grueling uphill battle against wildfires in Canada's Nova Scotia province, including one threatening suburbs of Halifax, prompting Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston to appeal for support to stop the unprecedented fire wildfire. Nova Scotia Government handout, AFP

PH, Japan, US to hold trilateral maritime exercise United States coastguard (752) Legend-class cutter (right) docks at the Port of Manila on Thursday. The coast guards of the US, Japan, and Philippines are holding a trilateral maritime exercise from June 1-8, in the first maneuvers between the three nations amid growing concern in the disputed South China Sea. Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

'Pridestrian Crossing' for Pride Month People walk along the "Pridestrian Crossing", a pedestrian lane painted in the vibrant colors of the LGBTQ at the Araneta Center in Cubao, Quezon City on Thursday, in celebration of Pride Month. Pride Month marked every June honors the 1969 Stonewall riots in New York and aims to achieve equal rights and opportunities for the LGBTQ community. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN