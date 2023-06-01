Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 1, 2023

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 01 2023 11:53 PM | Updated as of Jun 02 2023 12:12 AM

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 1, 2023 1
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 1, 2023 2
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 1, 2023 3
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 1, 2023 4
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 1, 2023 5

Fire hits Barangay Pasong Tamo, QC

Firefighters put out a blaze at an informal settlement along Makaya Street in Barangay Pasong Tamo, Quezon City on Thursday. The fire started at around 9 a.m. and reached the second alarm before it was put out at 10:30 a.m., according to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP). Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Nova Scotia appeals for help to stop unprecedented wildfire

This image released on May 31, 2023, courtesy of the Nova Scotia Government in Canada, shows one of eight aircrafts from New Brunswick that drops a mix of water and fire retardant making a pass over the fire near Barrington Lake, Shelburne County. Firefighters faced a grueling uphill battle against wildfires in Canada's Nova Scotia province, including one threatening suburbs of Halifax, prompting Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston to appeal for support to stop the unprecedented fire wildfire. Nova Scotia Government handout, AFP

PH, Japan, US to hold trilateral maritime exercise

United States coastguard (752) Legend-class cutter (right) docks at the Port of Manila on Thursday. The coast guards of the US, Japan, and Philippines are holding a trilateral maritime exercise from June 1-8, in the first maneuvers between the three nations amid growing concern in the disputed South China Sea. Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

'Pridestrian Crossing' for Pride Month

People walk along the "Pridestrian Crossing", a pedestrian lane painted in the vibrant colors of the LGBTQ at the Araneta Center in Cubao, Quezon City on Thursday, in celebration of Pride Month. Pride Month marked every June honors the 1969 Stonewall riots in New York and aims to achieve equal rights and opportunities for the LGBTQ community. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN

Jerusalem holds pride march

A person waves a rainbow flag emblazoned with the Star of David as people march during the 21st annual Jerusalem Pride Parade in Jerusalem on Thursday. Thousands of members and supporters of the LGBTQ community marched in the Jerusalem parade under tight police security. Menahem Kahana, AFP

 
Read More:  Barangay Pasong Tamo   Quezon City   Makaya Street   Barrington Lake   Shelburne County   Halifax   Nova Scotia Government   Canada   wildfire   PCG   Japan Coast Guard   US Coast Guard   Port of Manila   United States coastguard (752) Legend-class cutter   LGBTQ   Pridestrian Crossing   Pride Month   Araneta City   LGBTQ   Pride March Jerusalem   Jerusalem   Pride March  