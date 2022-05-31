THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 31, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Japan’s largest fish owl A Blakiston's fish owl, or Shima owl, flies off with a fish in a forest near the town of Rausu, Hokkaido, northern Japan, in this photo issued on Monday. The Shima owl is the largest owl in Japan with its 70 cm in total length and 180 cm when the wings are spread. Jiji Press/ EPA-EFE

In-person learning at Aurora Quezon Elem. School Elementary school teachers tutor their pupils inside a bamboo house during school hours at the Aurora Quezon Elementary School in Malate, Manila on Tuesday. The Department of Education (DepEd) will implement full 100% face-to-face classes in the School Year 2022-2023 based on the assessment done by DepEd and the DILG. ABS-CBN News

World No Tobacco Day at the Lung Center of the Philippines Pulmonary doctors arrange an art installation of 321 pairs of footwear, symbolizing the daily number of deaths caused by tobacco use in the country, at the main lobby of the Lung Center of the Philippines, Quezon City in observance of World No Tobacco Day, Tuesday. The group urged the new administration to enforce stronger tobacco control policies to save Filipino lives. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Harvesting buckets of shrimp Workers carry buckets of salty shrimp harvested from Manila Bay at a fish port in Tangos, Navotas City on Tuesday. Oceana Philippines campaign and research director Atty. Rhea Yray-Frossard told TeleRadyo Tuesday that fishermen are still among the poorest people in the Philippines as they expressed concern over the declining catch of fishermen. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Staple delivery Workers unload sacks of rice at a public market in Makati City on Tuesday. Outgoing Agriculture Secretary William Dar said recently the incoming Marcos administration will inherit an agriculture sector that is "gasping for breath,” and has been “underbudgeted, neglected all these 30 years.” George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News