THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 1, 2022

BRP Melchora Aquino arrives in Manila Members of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) welcome the new BRP Melchora Aquino, a multi-role response vessel (MRRV) at the PCG headquarters in Port Area in Manila on Wednesday. The MRRV, the second ship under the Teresa Magbanua-class patrol vessel constructed by Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd will be used for search and rescue operations, maritime security patrols, as well as in the enforcement of marine environmental laws, among others. ABS-CBN News

BTS highlights Asian inclusion and representation during White House visit Korean band BTS appears at the daily press briefing with Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, in the Brady Press Briefing of the White House in Washington, DC, Tuesday. The group visited the US president’s official residence to discuss Asian inclusion and representation, and addressing anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination. Saul Loeb, AFP

UP students urge Congress: Uphold UP-DND accord UP students call on the incoming 19th Congress to uphold the institutionalization of the UP-DND accord , which recognize the constitutional guarantee of academic freedom, by passing House Bill No. 10171 and Senate Bill No. 2491, during a protest at UP Diliman in Quezon City on Wednesday. The UP Office of the Student Regent and the Defend UP Network raised concern on the recent cases of harassment, red-tagging, and surveillance targeting members of the UP community. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

President Duterte confers Order of Lapu-Lapu on SEA Games medalists President Rodrigo Duterte poses for a photo opportunity with the 31st SEA Games medalists and officials from the Philippine Sports Commission, and Philippine Olympic Committee, during the recognition ceremony at the Malacañan Palace on Tuesday. Philippines hauled a total of 226 medals in the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, finishing fourth among 11 nations. Ace Morandante, Presidential Photo