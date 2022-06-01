Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 1, 2022 ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 01 2022 11:41 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. BRP Melchora Aquino arrives in Manila Members of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) welcome the new BRP Melchora Aquino, a multi-role response vessel (MRRV) at the PCG headquarters in Port Area in Manila on Wednesday. The MRRV, the second ship under the Teresa Magbanua-class patrol vessel constructed by Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd will be used for search and rescue operations, maritime security patrols, as well as in the enforcement of marine environmental laws, among others. ABS-CBN News BTS highlights Asian inclusion and representation during White House visit Korean band BTS appears at the daily press briefing with Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, in the Brady Press Briefing of the White House in Washington, DC, Tuesday. The group visited the US president’s official residence to discuss Asian inclusion and representation, and addressing anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination. Saul Loeb, AFP UP students urge Congress: Uphold UP-DND accord UP students call on the incoming 19th Congress to uphold the institutionalization of the UP-DND accord , which recognize the constitutional guarantee of academic freedom, by passing House Bill No. 10171 and Senate Bill No. 2491, during a protest at UP Diliman in Quezon City on Wednesday. The UP Office of the Student Regent and the Defend UP Network raised concern on the recent cases of harassment, red-tagging, and surveillance targeting members of the UP community. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News President Duterte confers Order of Lapu-Lapu on SEA Games medalists President Rodrigo Duterte poses for a photo opportunity with the 31st SEA Games medalists and officials from the Philippine Sports Commission, and Philippine Olympic Committee, during the recognition ceremony at the Malacañan Palace on Tuesday. Philippines hauled a total of 226 medals in the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, finishing fourth among 11 nations. Ace Morandante, Presidential Photo Pilgrims pay tribute to Virgin of El Rocio People taking part in the religious pilgrimage of El Rocio to pay tribute to the Virgin of El Rocio cross the Castilla's street in Sevilla, Spain on Wednesday. The traditional 'La Venida' of Rocio Pilgrimage, held every seven years, is one of the most important traditions in the region, attracting thousands from across Andalucia and the entire country. Raul Caro, EPA-EFE Read More: Philippine Coast Guard BRP Melchora Aquino Teresa Magbanua-class patrol vessel a multi-role response vessel MRRV BTS White House Asian inclusion Asian representation anti-Asia hate crimes anti-Asian discrimination UP University of the Philippines UP-DND accord red-tagging 2022 SEA Games President Duterte Duterte Order of Lapu-Lapu with the rank of Kamagi medalists El Rocio Virgin of El Rocio pilgrimage Spain La Venida Catholic Catholic faith Christian Christian faith Christians /overseas/06/02/22/who-north-korea-covid-outbreak-likely-getting-worse/news/06/02/22/us-navy-philippines-to-join-pacific-naval-exercises/opinions/06/02/22/opinion-our-detrimental-dependence-on-dynasties/entertainment/06/02/22/heard-and-depp-both-liable-for-defamation-jury/sports/06/02/22/stamp-fairtex-roots-for-jenelyn-olsim-to-win-in-one-158