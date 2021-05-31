THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 31, 2021

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's big stories in photos.

Gov't urged to provide P10K 'ayuda' Members of the Ayuda Network urge the government to provide sufficient financial aid for all Filipino families who continue to suffer during the COVID-19 pandemic during a rally at Nicanor Reyes Street in Manila Monday. The protesters called on the government to provide subsidies, particularly P10,000 per family, P100 daily wage subsidy for workers, P15,000 production subsidy for agriculture workers, P20,000 assistance to returning OFWs who lost their jobs, and subsidies for teachers and students conducting distance learning. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Swab tests under the sun Health workers from Quezon City Health Department conduct RT-PCR COVID-19 swab testing of residents of Barangay Old Balara in Quezon City on Monday. Recently reported health protocol violations and mass gatherings in the area prompted the local government to conduct community swab tests to further trace and control the coronavirus infections in the area. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

No more stopping Saudi travel Overseas Filipino workers queue at the departure area of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 as they process their travel documents on Monday. The Department of Labor and Employment lifted its travel suspension on Filipino workers bound for Saudi Arabia after the Saudi government instructed employers to shoulder quarantine and testing costs for OFWs upon arrival in KSA. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Pro-democracy activists appear in Hong Kong court Hendrick Lui, one of the 47 pro-democracy activists charged under the National Security Law, arrives for mention (pre-trial) at West Kowloon court in Hong Kong on Monday. The 47 are charged with subversion under the law for participating in an unofficial primary election, which was scheduled for last year but later postponed. Peter Parks, AFP

Largest sporting event during COVID-19 pandemic Spectators react as drivers take their first lap at the Indy 500, the largest attended sporting event in the world since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, in Indianapolis, Indiana, US on Sunday. The event opened its doors to an estimated 135,000 fans on a Memorial Day weekend. Cheney Orr, Reuters