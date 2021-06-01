THE DAY IN PHOTOS: June 1, 2021

Asian hate highlighted in Memorial Day rally People participate in a "National Day of Solidarity Against Asian Hate" rally on the National Mall during the Memorial Day holiday in Washington, United States on Monday. Asian-Americans used the occasion to highlight the increasing wave of Asian hate in the U.S. since the COVID-19 pandemic started. Valerie Plesch, Reuters

Drunk cop who shot woman in cold blood arrested The Philippine National Police, headed by Chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar (right), presents Police Master Sgt. Henise Zinampan to the media after his arrest Tuesday. Zinampan was caught on video holding a 52-year-old woman by the hair before shooting her dead. Courtesy of PNP-PIO

Problemas de Mayo Teachers belonging to the Alliance of Concerned Teachers dress as "queens" in a Flores De Mayo procession parade with sashes of their demands during a protest at Welcome Rotonda on Tuesday. The procession was conducted after they were barred from proceeding to the Department of Budget and Management office in Manila. The teachers wanted to raise their plight on the difficulties being encountered in distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic and their demand for better pay and benefits. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Penitents for God's mercy amid COVID-19 pandemic Priests lead the procession for the Archdiocesan Day of Prayer and Fasting at the Quiapo Church on Tuesday. The mass, followed by a penitential walk from Quiapo Church to Sta. Cruz Parish, was organized by the diocese to “implore God's mercy” amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Now showing in San Juan Local government health workers help administer Coronavac, the COVID-19 vaccine of China's Sinovac, to San Juan residents on Tuesday. The Greenhills Theater in San Juan was converted into a vaccination site to increase the city's capacity as it prepares to begin vaccinating those under priority category A4, which covers essential frontliners in the private and public sectors. Earlier, vaccinations were limited to health workers, senior citizens and those with comorbidities. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Frontliners against urban decay Workers from the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), Manila’s Department of Public Services (DPS), and “River Warriors” from Pasig River Coordinating and Management Office (PRCMO) join forces during an Anti-Dengue Clearing Operations and Estero Clean-up at the Estero Tripa de Gallina in San Andres Bukid, Manila on Tuesday. The estero cleanup and anti-dengue clearing operation are part of the different agencies’ drive against urban decay. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Candles for Lilybeth A woman on Tuesday puts candles on the spot where 52-year-old Lilybeth Valdez was gunned down a day before by a supposedly inebriated off-duty Police Master Sergeant Hensie Zinampan in Sitio Ruby, Barangay Greater Fairview, Quezon City. Zinampan, who initially denied the crime, was caught in a now-viral video grabbing Valdez by the hair before shooting her, and now faces dismissal from the police force, as well as criminal and administrative cases. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Bridge still temporary Residents cross a temporary bridge mostly made out of bamboo and wire over Wawa River in Rodriguez, Rizal on Tuesday. The previous hanging bridge made out of metal was was destroyed during the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses in November 2020 and has yet to be replaced more than 6 months later. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News