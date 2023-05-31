THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 31, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Drone attacks reported in Kyiv and Moscow Rescuers work in a multi-storey residential building, partially destroyed after night drones attack in Kyiv on Tuesday. Ukraine on Tuesday said it had downed 29 out of 31 drones, mainly over Kyiv and the Kyiv region in the latest Russian barrage -- the third on the capital in 24 hours. Russia also reported several drone attacks in Moscow, the first since the Ukraine- Russia conflict started. Sergei Supinsky, AFP

Much ado about Maharlika Fund Bill Activists from Bagong Alyansang Makabayan hold a protest against the proposed Maharlika Investment Fund Bill in front of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas headquarters in Quezon City on Wednesday. The group called for the junking of the bill which was passed by the Senate and currently being discussed at the House of Representatives' bicameral committee meetings. The group warned that the bill can still be revised to include workers pension funds as source funds for the MIF. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Sablayan MDRRMO implements preventive evacuation Rescue workers implement preventive evacuation in Barangay Claudio Salgado, Ilvita at Tagumpay after heavy rains caused flooding in the area on Wednesday. Around 215 families have been evacuated after adjacent rivers overflowed caused by heavy rains since Monday brought by the enhanced ‘habagat.’ Photo courtesy of MDRRMO Sablayan

Protecting boats against strong winds Fisherfolk and port workers attend to their boats as strong winds whip the Binangonan Fish Port in Rizal on Wednesday. Typhoon Betty, expected to leave the Philippine area of Responsibility in the coming days, kept its strength and sped up before noon on Wednesday, while the habagat threatened to bring rains in some parts of the country, according to PAGASA. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News