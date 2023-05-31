Home  >  News

MULTIMEDIA

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 31, 2023

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 31 2023 11:29 PM

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 31, 2023 1
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 31, 2023 2
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 31, 2023 3
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 31, 2023 4
THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 31, 2023 5

Drone attacks reported in Kyiv and Moscow

Rescuers work in a multi-storey residential building, partially destroyed after night drones attack in Kyiv on Tuesday. Ukraine on Tuesday said it had downed 29 out of 31 drones, mainly over Kyiv and the Kyiv region in the latest Russian barrage -- the third on the capital in 24 hours. Russia also reported several drone attacks in Moscow, the first since the Ukraine- Russia conflict started. Sergei Supinsky, AFP

Much ado about Maharlika Fund Bill

Activists from Bagong Alyansang Makabayan hold a protest against the proposed Maharlika Investment Fund Bill in front of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas headquarters in Quezon City on Wednesday. The group called for the junking of the bill which was passed by the Senate and currently being discussed at the House of Representatives' bicameral committee meetings. The group warned that the bill can still be revised to include workers pension funds as source funds for the MIF. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Sablayan MDRRMO implements preventive evacuation

Rescue workers implement preventive evacuation in Barangay Claudio Salgado, Ilvita at Tagumpay after heavy rains caused flooding in the area on Wednesday. Around 215 families have been evacuated after adjacent rivers overflowed caused by heavy rains since Monday brought by the enhanced ‘habagat.’ Photo courtesy of MDRRMO Sablayan

Protecting boats against strong winds

Fisherfolk and port workers attend to their boats as strong winds whip the Binangonan Fish Port in Rizal on Wednesday. Typhoon Betty, expected to leave the Philippine area of Responsibility in the coming days, kept its strength and sped up before noon on Wednesday, while the habagat threatened to bring rains in some parts of the country, according to PAGASA. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

World No Tobacco Day in Mumbai

Mock cigarettes are placed on a mock grave put up on display to highlight the dangers of smoking and to create awareness among people during 'World No Tobacco Day' in Mumbai, India on Wednesday. World No Tobacco Day is marked annually on 31 May to raise awareness of the health risks of tobacco use and to push advocacy for policies to reduce tobacco consumption. Divyakant Solanki, EPA-EFE

Read More:  Ukraine   Russia   conflict   drone attacks   Kyiv   Maharlika Investment Fund bill   Congress   Bayan Muna   workers’ pension   Sablayan MDRRMO   Occidental Mindoro   Claudio Salgado   Ilvita   Tagumpay   flooding   habagat   southwest monsoon   Binangona Fish Port   fisherfolk   fish port   strong winds   habagat   Betty PH   typhoon Betty   World No Tobacco Day   Mumbai   India   cigarettes   tobacco  