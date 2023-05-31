Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 31, 2023 ABS-CBN News Posted at May 31 2023 11:29 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Drone attacks reported in Kyiv and Moscow Rescuers work in a multi-storey residential building, partially destroyed after night drones attack in Kyiv on Tuesday. Ukraine on Tuesday said it had downed 29 out of 31 drones, mainly over Kyiv and the Kyiv region in the latest Russian barrage -- the third on the capital in 24 hours. Russia also reported several drone attacks in Moscow, the first since the Ukraine- Russia conflict started. Sergei Supinsky, AFP Much ado about Maharlika Fund Bill Activists from Bagong Alyansang Makabayan hold a protest against the proposed Maharlika Investment Fund Bill in front of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas headquarters in Quezon City on Wednesday. The group called for the junking of the bill which was passed by the Senate and currently being discussed at the House of Representatives' bicameral committee meetings. The group warned that the bill can still be revised to include workers pension funds as source funds for the MIF. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News Sablayan MDRRMO implements preventive evacuation Rescue workers implement preventive evacuation in Barangay Claudio Salgado, Ilvita at Tagumpay after heavy rains caused flooding in the area on Wednesday. Around 215 families have been evacuated after adjacent rivers overflowed caused by heavy rains since Monday brought by the enhanced ‘habagat.’ Photo courtesy of MDRRMO Sablayan Protecting boats against strong winds Fisherfolk and port workers attend to their boats as strong winds whip the Binangonan Fish Port in Rizal on Wednesday. Typhoon Betty, expected to leave the Philippine area of Responsibility in the coming days, kept its strength and sped up before noon on Wednesday, while the habagat threatened to bring rains in some parts of the country, according to PAGASA. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News World No Tobacco Day in Mumbai Mock cigarettes are placed on a mock grave put up on display to highlight the dangers of smoking and to create awareness among people during 'World No Tobacco Day' in Mumbai, India on Wednesday. World No Tobacco Day is marked annually on 31 May to raise awareness of the health risks of tobacco use and to push advocacy for policies to reduce tobacco consumption. Divyakant Solanki, EPA-EFE Read More: Ukraine Russia conflict drone attacks Kyiv Maharlika Investment Fund bill Congress Bayan Muna workers’ pension Sablayan MDRRMO Occidental Mindoro Claudio Salgado Ilvita Tagumpay flooding habagat southwest monsoon Binangona Fish Port fisherfolk fish port strong winds habagat Betty PH typhoon Betty World No Tobacco Day Mumbai India cigarettes tobacco /news/05/31/23/chr-iniimbestigahan-ang-cease-and-desist-order-ng-gentle-hands/video/business/05/31/23/philippine-shares-close-lower-at-6477/video/news/05/31/23/marcos-says-talks-underway-to-reform-afp-pension-system/video/business/05/31/23/congress-approves-final-version-of-maharlika-investment-fund-bill/video/news/05/31/23/house-suspends-negros-oriental-rep-teves-for-60-days-anew