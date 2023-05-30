THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 30, 2023

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Cleaning waterways for the rainy days Workers from the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) dredge and clean the Talayan creek along Araneta Avenue in Quezon City, on Tuesday, in preparation for the rainy season. The agency urged the public to help in keeping the waterways clean by not littering and reporting clogged waterways after truckloads of trash were collected from creeks and lateral drains around Metro Manila. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

#BettyPH to enhance ‘habagat’ Tourists swim at Barangay Bucana beach in Nasugbu Batangas as Typhoon Betty (Mawar) enhances the southwest monsoon or ‘habagat’ on Tuesday morning. Betty is moving west-northwestward over the sea east of Batanes with maximum sustained winds of 150 km/h near the center, and gustiness of up to 185 km/h, according to PAGASA forecast. Domcar Lagto, ABS-CBN News

Congress approves ‘Philippine Salt Industry Development Act’ Salt vendors arrange mounds of salt, as workers carry sacks of salt supply to be sold at a public market in Marikina City on Tuesday. The House of Representatives approved House Bill 8278 or the "Philippine Salt Industry Development Act," on third and final reading, creating the Philippine Salt Industry Development Council (PSIDC) tasked to address the declining salt production in the Philippines through the implementation of a roadmap that would accelerate the modernization and industrialization of the Philippine salt industry. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Students join Marinduque's Bila-bila festival High school students clad in butterfly costumes perform during the Bila-bila street dance presentation in Boac, Marinduque on Tuesday. Billed as the butterfly capital of the Philippines, Marinduque is home to a majority of the country’s butterfly species with butterfly farming regarded as one of the province’s major industries. ABS-CBN News