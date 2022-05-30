THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 30, 2022

MULTIMEDIA

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Biden visits Uvalde, commits to toughen gun regulations US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden pay their respects at a makeshift memorial outside of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Sunday. Biden who went to Uvalde, Texas to pay his respects to 19 students and two teachers killed by a teen gunman, committed to address gun violence and toughen gun regulations in the US. Mandel Ngan, AFP

Teachers call for tax-free compensation for election duty Members of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers stage a protest outside the Philippine Senate in Pasay City on Monday. The group pressed legislators to pass a bill that would remove taxes for election service pay. ABS-CBN News

Rescuers retrieve 14 bodies from Nepal plane crash site The wreckage of a Twin Otter aircraft, operated by Nepali carrier Tara Air, lay on a mountainside in Mustang on Monday, a day after it crashed. Nepali rescuers pulled 14 bodies on May 30 from the mangled wreckage of the passenger plane strewn across a mountainside that went missing in the Himalayas with 22 people on board. Bishal Magar, AFP

Beijing loosens COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in low-risk areas An elderly person holds a child inside a car as they wait outside a supermarket in Beijing, China on Monday. Beijing has relaxed COVID-19 restrictions in low-risk areas, allowing certain establishments such as malls, libraries, museums, theatres and gyms to open with limits on number of people while most of public transport resumed its services. Dine-in services in restaurants continue to be banned in the city. Mark R. Cristino, EPA-EFE