THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 30, 2022

ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 30 2022 11:42 PM

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Biden visits Uvalde, commits to toughen gun regulations

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden pay their respects at a makeshift memorial outside of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Sunday. Biden who went to Uvalde, Texas to pay his respects to 19 students and two teachers killed by a teen gunman, committed to address gun violence and toughen gun regulations in the US. Mandel Ngan, AFP

Teachers call for tax-free compensation for election duty

Members of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers stage a protest outside the Philippine Senate in Pasay City on Monday. The group pressed legislators to pass a bill that would remove taxes for election service pay. ABS-CBN News

Rescuers retrieve 14 bodies from Nepal plane crash site

The wreckage of a Twin Otter aircraft, operated by Nepali carrier Tara Air, lay on a mountainside in Mustang on Monday, a day after it crashed. Nepali rescuers pulled 14 bodies on May 30 from the mangled wreckage of the passenger plane strewn across a mountainside that went missing in the Himalayas with 22 people on board. Bishal Magar, AFP

Beijing loosens COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in low-risk areas

An elderly person holds a child inside a car as they wait outside a supermarket in Beijing, China on Monday. Beijing has relaxed COVID-19 restrictions in low-risk areas, allowing certain establishments such as malls, libraries, museums, theatres and gyms to open with limits on number of people while most of public transport resumed its services. Dine-in services in restaurants continue to be banned in the city. Mark R. Cristino, EPA-EFE

Thailand set to ease COVID-19 measures in bid to boost tourism

A Chinese child wearing a Personal Protective Equipment suit is accompanied by his parents arriving at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan province, Thailand on Monday. Thailand is set to relax COVID-19 restrictions on 01 June 2022 by cancelling all quarantine mandates on arrival for unvaccinated or partially vaccinated foreign travelers and only require a rapid antigen test and no COVID-19 test results for those who are fully vaccinated aimed to attract visitors to visit the country in the effort to boost its tourism industry. Rungroj Yongrit, EPA-EFE

