Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 30, 2022 ABS-CBN News Posted at May 30 2022 11:42 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Biden visits Uvalde, commits to toughen gun regulations US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden pay their respects at a makeshift memorial outside of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Sunday. Biden who went to Uvalde, Texas to pay his respects to 19 students and two teachers killed by a teen gunman, committed to address gun violence and toughen gun regulations in the US. Mandel Ngan, AFP Teachers call for tax-free compensation for election duty Members of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers stage a protest outside the Philippine Senate in Pasay City on Monday. The group pressed legislators to pass a bill that would remove taxes for election service pay. ABS-CBN News Rescuers retrieve 14 bodies from Nepal plane crash site The wreckage of a Twin Otter aircraft, operated by Nepali carrier Tara Air, lay on a mountainside in Mustang on Monday, a day after it crashed. Nepali rescuers pulled 14 bodies on May 30 from the mangled wreckage of the passenger plane strewn across a mountainside that went missing in the Himalayas with 22 people on board. Bishal Magar, AFP Beijing loosens COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in low-risk areas An elderly person holds a child inside a car as they wait outside a supermarket in Beijing, China on Monday. Beijing has relaxed COVID-19 restrictions in low-risk areas, allowing certain establishments such as malls, libraries, museums, theatres and gyms to open with limits on number of people while most of public transport resumed its services. Dine-in services in restaurants continue to be banned in the city. Mark R. Cristino, EPA-EFE Thailand set to ease COVID-19 measures in bid to boost tourism A Chinese child wearing a Personal Protective Equipment suit is accompanied by his parents arriving at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Samut Prakan province, Thailand on Monday. Thailand is set to relax COVID-19 restrictions on 01 June 2022 by cancelling all quarantine mandates on arrival for unvaccinated or partially vaccinated foreign travelers and only require a rapid antigen test and no COVID-19 test results for those who are fully vaccinated aimed to attract visitors to visit the country in the effort to boost its tourism industry. Rungroj Yongrit, EPA-EFE Read More: Uvalde Texas shooting US President Joe Biden First Lady Jill Biden Robb Elementary School gun control school shooting Election Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) Philippine Senate tax-exemption Twin otter aircraft Nepali carrier Tara Air Mustang Himalayas plane crash crash aviation Nepal accident coronavirus COVID19 Thailand tourism travel Beijing China /sports/06/02/22/nba-finals-kerr-warriors-embracing-celtics-mystique/overseas/06/02/22/who-north-korea-covid-outbreak-likely-getting-worse/news/06/02/22/us-navy-philippines-to-join-pacific-naval-exercises/opinions/06/02/22/opinion-our-detrimental-dependence-on-dynasties/entertainment/06/02/22/depp-wins-out-in-bitter-heard-defamation-trial