THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 29, 2023

Bridge over troubled water A photo taken and made available on Sunday by Italian news agency Ansa shows fluorescent green waters below the Rialto Bridge in Venice's Grand Canal. The prefect called an urgent meeting on May 28 with the police to investigate the origin of the liquid, as gondoliers were getting lost in conjectures about the color's origin. ANSA/AFP

Warnings up as typhoon Betty moves north Locals walk along the breakwater as Filipino fishermen maneuver near a breakwater dike in Manila, on Monday. PAGASA warned residents living along the typhoon path of typhoon Mawar to take precautionary measures due to possible flash floods in low-lying areas and landslides in mountainous villages. Francis R. Malasig, EPA-EFE

Several sea trips suspended as Betty nears PH Passengers wait at the gates of the Northport Passenger Terminal in the Port area of Manila on Monday. The Philippine Ports Authority suspended several sea trips in preparation for the possible impacts of typhoon Betty which was moving over the waters east of Cagayan around 4 p.m. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN news

More space exploration for China Chinese astronauts (left to right) Gui Haichao, Jing Haipeng, and Zhu Yangzhu salute during a press conference in Jiuquan, Gansu province, China on Monday. The Shenzhou-16 manned space flight mission is expected to be launched on May 30, and will transport three Chinese astronauts to the Tiangong space station. Alex Plavevski, EPA-EFE