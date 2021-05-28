THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 28, 2021

Franciscan nuns assist community pantry Franciscan nuns distribute pack lunches, face masks, and books for children aside from the regular rice, canned goods and vegetables at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish community pantry in Quezon City on Friday. The pantry which has been running for 5 weeks now, has been helping the residents of nearby communities to tide them over during COVID-19 pandemic. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News

Pink sunset in Mabini, Batangas Residents spend time by the beach as the sun sets in Barangay San Jose, Mabini, Batangas on Thursday. Domestic tourism is allowed in Batangas with the implementation of standard health protocols like wearing of masks and observance of physical distancing as the province remains under general community quarantine. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

Olympics-bound Pinoy athletes inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine Filipino rower Cris Nievarez poses for photographs after getting vaccinated with Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine at the Manila Prince Hotel in Manila on Friday. The Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19 (IATF) has begun with the inoculation of Philippine athletes as they prepare for the Tokyo Olympics and the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam, which has announced a "no vaccine, no participation" policy. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

500 OFWs stranded in NAIA after deployment suspension Overseas Filipino workers wait for instructions at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Friday, after the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration suspended the deployment of Filipino workers to Saudi Arabia. At least 500 workers bound for the Arab country were stranded after the labor department issued the temporary suspension amid reports that “departing OFWs are being required by their employers/foreign recruitment agencies to shoulder the costs of the health and safety protocol for COVID-19 and insurance coverage premium upon their entry in the Kingdom." Raoul Esperas, ABS-CBN News

Students appeal for aid amid COVID-19 pandemic Members of different youth groups stage a protest in front of the Commission on Higher Education headquarters in Quezon City on Friday. The group of protesters appealed for P10,000 student aid amid the pandemic as they push for student-friendly policies. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Muntinlupa barangay raffles off rice to boost vaccination rate A man has his vitals checked before being inoculated against COVID-19 at the Brgy. Sucat covered court in Muntinlupa on Friday. To address vaccine hesitancy, barangay officials are raffling off 25 kilos of rice weekly to 20 residents as an additional incentive, with the raffle ticket being given after inoculation. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News