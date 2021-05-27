Home  >  News

THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 27, 2021

Posted at May 28 2021 12:20 AM

Here are the day's top stories in photos.

Super Blood Moon over Hong Kong

The moon is pictured above Hong Kong on Wednesday evening, during a total lunar eclipse as stargazers across the Pacific are casting their eyes skyward to witness a rare "Super Blood Moon". A partial lunar eclipse will be seen next on November 19, 2021. Anthony Wallace, AFP

Rehearsing for National Flag Day

Members of the Philippine Navy unfurl a Philippine flag as they rehearse for a flag raising in Alapan, Imus, Cavite on Thursday, in preparation for National Flag Day on May 28. The national emblem was first unfurled after the Philippine Revolutionary Army defeated Spanish forces during the Battle of Alapan, Imus, Cavite in 1898. ABS-CBN News

Thousands displaced after Manila port area fire

Residents return to their houses razed by a fire at a residential area in Pier 15, Port Area in Manila on Thursday. The fire, which reached third alarm, started at 5:45pm and declared under control by 7:44pm on Wednesday, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Mousoleo de los Veteranos de la Revolución

Workers repaint the Mousoleo de los Veteranos de la Revolución (Mausoleum of the Veterans of the Philippine Revolution) at the Manila North Cemetery on Thursday. The historical landmark was designed by Arcadio Arellano and inaugurated in May 30,1920 as tribute to Filipino revolutionaries of the Philippine Revolution of the 1890s and the Philippine-American War. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Another cyclone hits India

People use their mobile phones to take pictures of waves breaking at a beachfront following Cyclone Yaas in Digha, Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India on Thursday. Barely a week after Cyclone Tauktae claimed at least 155 lives in western India, Cyclone Yaas forced the evacuation of more than 1.5 million people in West Bengal and Odisha. Rupak De Chowdhuri, Reuters

Leaving them out to dry

Men use split bamboo framed nets called "kapil" to flip fish and dry them evenly at a drying yard in Rosario, Cavite which is known for dried fish on Thursday. The fish are sold for P150/kilo usually to market stall owners in nearby areas. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

