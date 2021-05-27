Home > News MULTIMEDIA THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 27, 2021 ABS-CBN News Posted at May 28 2021 12:20 AM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Here are the day's top stories in photos. Super Blood Moon over Hong Kong The moon is pictured above Hong Kong on Wednesday evening, during a total lunar eclipse as stargazers across the Pacific are casting their eyes skyward to witness a rare "Super Blood Moon". A partial lunar eclipse will be seen next on November 19, 2021. Anthony Wallace, AFP Rehearsing for National Flag Day Members of the Philippine Navy unfurl a Philippine flag as they rehearse for a flag raising in Alapan, Imus, Cavite on Thursday, in preparation for National Flag Day on May 28. The national emblem was first unfurled after the Philippine Revolutionary Army defeated Spanish forces during the Battle of Alapan, Imus, Cavite in 1898. ABS-CBN News Thousands displaced after Manila port area fire Residents return to their houses razed by a fire at a residential area in Pier 15, Port Area in Manila on Thursday. The fire, which reached third alarm, started at 5:45pm and declared under control by 7:44pm on Wednesday, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Mousoleo de los Veteranos de la Revolución Workers repaint the Mousoleo de los Veteranos de la Revolución (Mausoleum of the Veterans of the Philippine Revolution) at the Manila North Cemetery on Thursday. The historical landmark was designed by Arcadio Arellano and inaugurated in May 30,1920 as tribute to Filipino revolutionaries of the Philippine Revolution of the 1890s and the Philippine-American War. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Another cyclone hits India People use their mobile phones to take pictures of waves breaking at a beachfront following Cyclone Yaas in Digha, Purba Medinipur district in the eastern state of West Bengal, India on Thursday. Barely a week after Cyclone Tauktae claimed at least 155 lives in western India, Cyclone Yaas forced the evacuation of more than 1.5 million people in West Bengal and Odisha. Rupak De Chowdhuri, Reuters Leaving them out to dry Men use split bamboo framed nets called "kapil" to flip fish and dry them evenly at a drying yard in Rosario, Cavite which is known for dried fish on Thursday. The fish are sold for P150/kilo usually to market stall owners in nearby areas. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News Read More: Hong Kong total eclipse Supermoon Flower moon National Flag Day Battle of Alapan Alapan Imus Cavite Philippine Navy Port Area Pier 15 Manila fire Mousoleo de los Veteranos de la Revolución Mausoleum of the Veterans of the Philippine Revolution Manila North Cemetery cyclone India weather waves Cyclone Yaas India cyclone fish dried fish Rosario Cavite /news/05/28/21/panelo-bong-go-maaaring-tumakbo-sa-pagka-pangulo-sa-halalan-2022/sports/05/28/21/2021nbaplayoffs-miami-heat-bucks-game3-preview/news/05/28/21/sunog-sa-shopping-center-sa-laoag-city-umabot-ng-7-oras-bago-naapula/sports/05/28/21/mobile-legends-veewise-stops-brens-furious-comeback-vs-blacklist-in-3-2-playoff-thriller/sports/05/27/21/boxing-donaire-says-he-can-ko-rigo-in-rematch