THE DAY IN PHOTOS: May 26, 2023

Mawar's destruction in Guam The damage caused by high winds and precipitation a day after Typhoon Mawar passed over Tumon Bay, Guam, in this video capture from @EarthUncutTV, Thursday. Typhoon Mawar passed just north of the US territory of Guam on May 24, the island's governor said, bringing destructive winds to the Pacific military outpost. James Reynolds, AFP

A Philippine Navy for their future A naval officer accompanies a young guest after the formal ceremonies marking the 125th founding anniversary of the Philippine Navy at the Navy Headquarters on Roxas Boulevard in Manila on Friday. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. led the ceremonies and the commissioning of two brand new fast attack interdiction craft-missile (FAIC-M) ships. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN news

Asiana Airlines plane's door opens right before landing An Asiana Airlines plane is parked after an emergency landing at Daegu International Airport, 237 kilometers southeast of Seoul, South Korea on Friday, as one of the plane's doors suddenly opened at 12:45 p.m. Korean Standard Time, just before landing at the airport. The plane carrying 194 passengers landed safely, but some panicked passengers showed symptoms of breathing difficulty and were immediately taken to a hospital. According to an Asiana official, a passenger sitting near the exit said he touched the door lever. EPA-EFE/YONHAP

DOT celebrates local culture The Sindayaw Philippines Performing Arts Guild performs cultural dances as part of the "Tara, Pasyal Na!" grand cultural celebration, a partnership with the Department of Tourism and Megaworld Lifestyle Malls, at Eastwood City in Quezon City on Friday. The celebration is in line with the tourism department's "Philippine Experience" program, featuring culture, heritage, and arts unique to each region, as part of promoting and developing tourist destinations as the country reopens after the COVID-19 pandemic. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Navotas fisherfolk brace for Mawar Fishermen in Navotas secure their catch on Friday in preparation for the expected entry of super typhoon Mawar into the Philippine area of responsibility. State weather bureau PAGASA warned against public complacency as the cyclone could enhance the habagat and bring heave rains. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News